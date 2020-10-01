Doug Liman shooting pandemic thriller 'Lockdown' in Harrods with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Doug Liman has assembled an A-list cast for his new movie — a heist thriller set and shot within the London department store Harrods.

Before the filmmaker blasts off into space with Tom Cruise, he has begun production on Lockdown, which is set during the COVID-19 quarantine period and penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steve Knight.

The story follows a warring couple, played by Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, as they bury the hatchet in order to attempt a high-stakes jewellery heist at the luxury London retail emporium.

Several other high-profile cast members are set to join, according to The Wrap, including Ben Stiller, Lily James and Stephen Merchant.

Husband and wife duo Dulé Hill (The West Wing) and Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) are also in talks to star, along with Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss.

Knight and Liman reportedly took the movie from concept to principal photography in just 90 days and production is due to take place over the coming weeks in and around the iconic Harrods store.

As with any project shooting at the moment, Lockdown is abiding by strict coronavirus safety rules.

It is one of several quarantine-themed movies to have been made, including Zoom-shot horror film Host and romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Lockdown is a notably lower key project for Liman, compared to his impending journey to the International Space Station for his reunion with Cruise.

He has directed the action man in both Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, but their new movie is a far more ambitious and history-making proposition.

The duo are set to blast off in October 2021, with Cruise set to take on one of the most unique works of action cinema ever made, within months of his 60th birthday. It will certainly be interesting.

