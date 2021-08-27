Doug Emhoff's Daughter Ella Talks Fashion Plans and Her Magazine Editor Boyfriend

Ella Emhoff, Sam Hine

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, says in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she's choosing fashion over law and a "big curly mane" over (what she calls) her mullet.

And that's not all: Emhoff, 22, also confirmed that she's dating Sam Hine, an editor at GQ, with whom she had been linked for months. The ideal date, she told Vanity Fair, was low-key — a bit of grocery shopping and a bit of cooking.

Since Emhoff graduated from Parson's School of Design in May, she has fully immersed herself in the fashion world, both design and modeling.

She told Vanity Fair for the magazine's September issue that her dad, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — she calls him Doug — still wants her to become an attorney, like him. But she has other things on her mind.

"My dad asks me very often, 'So have you reconsidered law school?' and I keep saying, 'Doug, not happening,' " Ella said. "'I'm going to leave it to you and I will be the artist.' "

She is the younger child of Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff; their son, Cole, is 26 years old and an executive assistant at Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

Emhoff married Harris in 2014 after they were introduced by friends. Ella and Cole call the vice president "Momala."

The nation's first second gentleman, a noted entertainment attorney who left his law firm after the election, has been teaching in Washington, D.C., and spotlighting causes including food insecurity. This week, he supported athletes as the leader of the U.S. delegation to the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

His kids have eschewed politics but Ella has embraced her fashion profile.

She first drew notice in the style world for her appearance at inauguration in January, when she wore a jewel-dripped coat by Miu Miu. The ensuing modeling work was so unexpected, she told Vanity Fair, "which I think makes it all kind of more exciting."

She launched an limited collection of knitwear, with Batsheva Hay, in the spring, and told Vanity Fair there are designs for an eponymous collection at some point.

She also signed with IMG Models, did her first runway show for Proenza Schouler — though virtually — followed by a "semi-live" walk for Balenciaga in June. And even then she was nervous.

"I am not really good at walking in heels," she said.

(The White House declines to discuss her work, out of ethics concerns.)

Ella has also recently made a big decision on her personal style, she told Vanity Fair: "I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane."