Doug Edert signs NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings after St. Peter's miracle run

If St. Peter's miracle run in the men's NCAA tournament comes to an end Friday, Doug Edert will still go down as one of the tournament's biggest winners. Edert capitalized on St. Peter's success Wednesday, inking an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The company confirmed the news, sharing a picture of Edert sitting in front of an absurd amount of wings.

Edert has captured the attention of fans during the men's tournament. He's been a standout player on the most surprising team. Edert dropped 20 points during No. 15 seed St. Peter's shocking win over No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round of the tournament. He then dropped 13 points when the team took down No. 7 seed Murray State on Saturday.

Edert ranked third on St. Peter's in points per game during the regular season, but has turned things up in the tournament. In addition to his strong play, Edert has received added attention for his mustache.

Edert and St. Peter's will look to continue their miracle run when they take on No. 3 seed Purdue on Friday. A win would push St. Peter's into the Elite Eight, where they would take on the winner of No. 8 seed North Carolina or No. 4 seed UCLA.