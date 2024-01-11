Doug Bridge: Cornish Pirates sign Ealing forward on loan
Cornish Pirates have signed forward Doug Bridge on loan from Championship rivals Ealing.
The 23-year-old can play at lock or in the back row.
He is a former England Students international and has also had loan spells at Leicester Tigers and Championship side London Scottish.
"We are aware that the Trailfinders think very highly of Doug, and they are investing in him for the future," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.
"He is a big and powerful young man whose preferred position is in the back row, but he can also slot into the second row if needed.
"Importantly, they want to put him in a good environment - as enjoyed by a small number of other Ealing squad members presently on loan to us this season, who have settled in very well."