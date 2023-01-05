‘When in Doubt, Cut to Margot’: Editing the 30-Minute Opening Bacchanal of ‘Babylon’

Bill Desowitz
·6 min read
IndieWire The Craft Top of the Line
IndieWire The Craft Top of the Line

Typically, director Damien Chazelle and his Oscar-winning editor Tom Cross (“Whiplash”) start cutting a movie from the last scene, since it’s the most challenging. So it went for the “Caravan” showdown in “Whiplash,” the “What if?” epilogue in “La La Land,” and the suspenseful Apollo 11 mission in “First Man.” But for their magnum opus, “Babylon,” they began at the top: The opening bacchanal at the mansion of Kinoscope Studios executive Don Wallach (Jeff Garland), a nearly 30-minute tour de force that sweeps through the colorful cast of characters and sets the manic, hedonistic tone for a Wild West Hollywood caught between silents and talkies in the late ’20s.

“Here we did something different because Damien wanted to make the party to end all parties, and thought it had more of the ingredients of the rest of the movie instead of the end, where we go to these dark places,” Cross told IndieWire. “It’s a microcosm, and, in a lot of ways, it was probably the most difficult thing we’ve ever done together. But you could say that about the whole movie. I think he saw the beginning as the audience’s roadmap for at least most of the movie. From the very beginning, Damien wanted to shatter the expectations that the audience might have of a period piece movie. Damien wanted it to be loud, reckless, and dangerous — and he wanted  every element to support that, including the editing.”

More from IndieWire

Indeed, it was the director’s intent to put the audience in a disarming wrestling hold from the outset. “It was always about pulling them in with excitement, with humor, and with lightness, and then hoping that they’ll stick with you when the story starts taking these turns and going to these dark places,” added Cross.

“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield
“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield

Scott Garfield

But they had never before tackled an “epic ensemble” piece so it was important to set the character dynamics in motion amidst the controlled chaos of sex, drugs, jazz, song, and dance. There’s matinee idol Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) at the peak of his stardom; Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), the party crasher-turned gyrating life of the party, with her eye on cocaine and stardom; and Manny Torres (Diego Calva), the Mexican-American all-purpose fixer, who longs to work for the studio and instantly becomes infatuated with LaRoy.

In addition, there’s Black jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) and Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li), a Chinese-American cabaret singer and intertitle writer, who also crave the movie spotlight; and Elinor St. John (Jean Smart), the grand dame of Hollywood journalists with a keen perspective of their fleeting place in history.

“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield
“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield

Scott Garfield

“Damien wanted to give all the characters their due because he created them to touch on different aspects of this Hollywood world he was creating,” Cross said. “In that way, it was really hard because also these stories intertwined in a very specific way, and it was difficult distilling the movie to its very essence.” As a result, they referenced such classic ensemble films as “La Dolce Vita,” “Nashville,” and “The Godfather” for balancing the characters and their Hollywood dreams.

“For all of them, in their own way, it’s about presenting this world that’s intoxicating and pulls you in because it’s so loud and it’s so brash,” Cross continued. “But then you ultimately see that it’s kind of like a Hollywood meat grinder. And it’s like this big parade float that people jump on and off. Sometimes they get run over by the float, but the float just keeps going.”

But the biggest help in navigating the party was Justin Hurwitz’s jazzy score, which transcended the period with wailing trumpets, screaming saxes, shades of rock ’n’ roll riffs, and modern house beats. “The opening party, like much of the movie, is very chaotic, but we used Justin’s music to kind of glue it together,” Cross explained. “His high energy, uptempo, percussive score became our North Star for the rhythm of the cutting, and we worked really closely with Justin. He was constantly revising his music in a room next door to my editing room.

“Babylon” - Credit: Paramount Pictures
“Babylon” - Credit: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

“He started doing this with us on ‘La La Land’ and continued on ‘First Man.’,” he continued. “On ‘Babylon,’ we worked even more closely together, more intensely, so Damien and I would rough out a scene and we’d give it to Justin to make some musical adjustments, which would often come with new riffs and arrangements. And then Damien and I would get it back and adjust our picture, and we would go through these little rinse and repeat cycles constantly.”

Specifically, they used trumpet notes or certain downbeats that were built into Hurwitz’s score to provide an out for entrances (such as Conrad’s, when he barrels through the door) or percussive transitions (such as the studio exec played by Flea running outside to look for Torres). “It was also important to give each of these little character vignettes an edge,” the editor added.

At the same time, cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s bravura 35mm camerawork provided another rhythmic guidepost, craning up and down and sweeping through the party in a series of oners. “There were some stitches in the opening party oner that moves down from the balcony,” Cross said. “Some were pre-planned and others were executed during the editing process to switch to different takes, but also to compress some dialogue, such as when Jean Smart talks to Manny.”

“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield
“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield

Scott Garfield

Robbie’s siren-like performance as LaRoy on the dance floor turned out to be the highlight of the party. “Linus had a lot of beautiful footage of her dancing and Damien wanted to lean into certain takes,” added Cross. “That is to say not to editorialize too many moments. It’s a very voyeuristic moment and we cut to Manny strategically in a couple places because it was important to see everything through his eyes, especially when she’s being lifted up. And the idea is that Nellie’s magnetism is so great that she causes the entire party to go to even more intense places.”

It reminded Cross of the USO show from “Apocalypse Now,” where the already rowdy soldiers gets stirred up into a frenzy when the Playmate of the Year dances. “That was a reference for this scene, too,” he said. “And Margot gave the performance of a lifetime. This is one of those scenes that, when, in doubt, you cut to Margot. She brought an untethered energy that never seemed to waver in any of the takes. It always seemed organic and real. At the same time, as an editor, you’re given an amazing performance in dailies by an actor, and you can tell that it’s painful for them, that it destroys them. This was kind of perfect. Her magnetism rivaled Nellie’s.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Demar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call with reporters from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resuscit

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Hamlin's foundation approaching $7 million in donations

    Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children. In its first two yea

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who lost that postseason series in six games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. “I feel like we owed them,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t fix last spring, but it’s still nice to get a win here.” Minnesota has earned at le

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev