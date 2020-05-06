Doubleview to Vigorously Defend Action and Counterclaim

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (DBV.V)(OTC PINK:DBLVF) announces that it was served with a statement of claim by Paycore, a division of Paycore Enterprises Ltd. (the "Action"). The Action relates to drilling services on Doubleview's Hat Project. Doubleview contracted Paycore to drill multiple holes on the Hat Project, including providing materials, laborers and conducting drilling. Doubleview has paid a substantial amount to Paycore and a dispute arose over final invoiced amounts. Doubleview was dissatisfied with Paycore's failure to complete the contracted drilling services and several issues arose related to Paycore's employees, the materials provided by Paycore, and the inadequate drilling which resulted in detriments to Doubleview that required Doubleview to remediate holes and some holes were forced to be abandoned. Doubleview believes the amount claimed in the Action is without merit and will vigorously defend against the Action. Doubleview strongly supports its position and has counterclaimed against Paycore for breach of contract and negligence for their inadequate drilling services (the "Counterclaim"). The Action and Counterclaim were filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

