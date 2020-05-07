VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (DBV.V)(OTC PINK:DBLVF) announces that the CUSIP number and ISIN number remain unchanged, being 25862T100 and CA2586T1003 respectively, after the name is changed to Doubleview Gold Corp., with the stock symbol DBG on the TSX Venture Exchange, effective May 8th, 2020 at market opening.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

470 Granville St., Suite #822

Vancouver, BC V6C 1V5

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588947/Doubleview-Provides-Additional-Information-to-Name-Change



