Doubleview Update on The HAT Deposit

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to provide an update on its Hat Gold rich Copper Porphyry deposit, including metallurgical test work and much anticipated results of the 2020 drilling program that was completed in December.

Metallurgy:

Preliminary metallurgical characterisation test work of a composite sample of HAT mineralogical materials is underway at Sepro Laboratories, Langley BC. Examination of drill core analytical data indicated a general correlation of both cobalt and gold with sulphur (pyrite). Batch flotation test work has been initiated to assess the recoverability of cobalt, with the objective of producing a high-gold copper concentrate and a high-cobalt pyrite concentrate. The work is being conducted under the direction of EurIng Andrew Carter BSc, CEng, MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME of Tetra Tech - Coffey who is the QP for the test work.

In conducting the metallurgical work, the Company expects to present shareholders a more complete assessment of the value of the HAT Deposit.

2020 Drill Data:

The current cycle of high metal commodity prices, including in particular, gold and copper prices, is supported by growing industrial and investment demand, accelerated by the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle industry and a global desire to rejuvenate the world economy. Here at home, renewed mineral exploration activity, particularly in the Golden Triangle of northern B. C., coupled with Covid-19 related operating challenges, has caused exceptional delays in laboratory processing of analytical samples.

Doubleview's Hat Project samples are being advanced through the laboratory and we expect to receive results in the near future. Assay results will be announced immediately following verification and interpretation. Data will be added to the Hat Project database and used in planning the 2021 field program.

Exploration Drilling 2021:

An aggressive 2021 exploration program is being planned. Suppliers and contractors are ready to begin work when conditions permit. The Hat database has been updated and amended with the addition of geological information from last year's work and the exploration model may be further refined when analyses are available. Drill hole locations will be guided by our interpretation of all data and focused on the 3D IP that an updated 3D model can be viewed following the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G3FFo-mHP0

The Hat Project is fully permitted for 2021 work.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5
Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628279/Doubleview-Update-on-The-HAT-Deposit

