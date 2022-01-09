Temperatures will approach -20°C in parts of Ontario as snow squalls persist

With Arctic air on the move, finally reaching the eastern side of the country, temperatures are about to take a nosedive in Ontario on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs will plummet into the minus double digits, coming close to hitting the -20s for some, while overnight lows will hit that mark in some locales. There will also be an extended period of snow squalls that could dump 15-20+ cm in some areas over 12 hours. Details and timing, below.

DON'T MISS: Flip the switch: Western Canada warms up as polar vortex shifts east

THIS WEEK: SNOW SQUALLS AND COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON ARRIVE

A sharp cold front is bringing in frigid Arctic air to the region and will spur snow squalls over Lake over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, which will persist into Tuesday morning. Snow squall watches and warnings are in effect for areas around the lake and Georgian Bay.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Road closures are possible," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the watch.

While the hardest-hit areas will be in and around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with snowfall rates of 15-20+ cm over 12 hours possible. Some of these snow bands may meander into parts of the Golden Horseshoe at times.

Winds will become northwesterly on Monday and gust in the 60-70 km/h range along the lake shores. Coupled with the snow in the squalls, this will make for difficult travel.

Some of the coldest weather of the season in southern Ontario so far arrives early this week, particularly Monday overnight into Tuesday morning, as we may see a low temperature of -20°C in Toronto. With the wind chills, daytime highs and overnight lows will feel much colder.

High temperatures will only be near the -20s on Tuesday for Ottawa, with overnight lows reaching the -30s outside of urban areas.

"However, this will be a quick shot of frigid weather as temperatures will quickly rebound back to near or above seasonal — above freezing for southern Ontario — Wednesday and Thursday," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

There's the potential for more consistent winter weather for the third week of January, but a rather mild pattern is expected to return before the end of January once again.

"The quiet pattern will continue through next week. We could see the pattern turn more active/unsettled around next weekend, but it is too early to have confidence in exact storm track and impacts," Gillham adds.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather conditions in Ontario.

