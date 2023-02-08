‘Double standards’ as Prevent prioritises right-wing terror over Islamist extremism

William Shawcross - David Rose for The Telegraph

The Government’s deradicalisation programme has operated a “double standard” that has prioritised right-wing extremism over the more lethal threat from Islamist terrorists, a landmark review has found.

William Shawcross, the review’s author, said Prevent had not done enough to tackle “non-violent Islamist extremism”, which meant it had failed to deal “effectively with the lethal risks we actually face”.

“Prevent has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right-wing and Islamism,” said Mr Shawcross, a former chairman of the Charity Commission.

“Prevent takes an expansive approach to the extreme right-wing, capturing a variety of influences that, at times, has been so broad it has included mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, right-wing leaning commentary that have no meaningful connection to terrorism or radicalisation.

“However, with Islamism, Prevent tends to take a much narrower approach centred around proscribed organisations, ignoring the contribution of non-violent Islamist narratives and networks to terrorism.”

'Loss of focus'

Mr Shawcross cited data showing that 80 per cent of counter-terror police officers’ live investigations involved Islamist plots, while just 10 per cent were extreme right-wing.

“The fact that only 22 per cent of Prevent referrals for the year 2020-21 concerned Islamism suggests a loss of focus and failure to identify warning signs,” he said.

“Prevent must ensure a consistent and evidence-based approach to setting its threshold and criteria, and ensure it does not overlook key non-violent radicalising influences.”

The review also confirmed an exclusive Telegraph report last year that taxpayers’ money had been handed by Prevent to groups promoting Islamist extremism.

Key figures in organisations funded by Prevent are alleged to have supported the Taliban, defended militant Islamist groups banned in the UK and hosted hate preachers.

Mr Shawcross said the “unacceptable” cases undermined Prevent’s ability to “effectively undertake counter-radicalisation” work.

As part of the Prevent deradicalisation strategy introduced after the 9/11 attacks, groups and charities have been given taxpayers’ money to steer young Muslims away from terrorism. But the review finds that a number of the organisations went on to promote extreme Islamist ideas.

“These findings raise serious questions about whether Prevent is knowingly taking this approach and, if not, whether it operates robust due diligence procedures and has an acceptable level of understanding of Islamist extremism,” said the review.

Suella Braverman accepts review's findings

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, who is expected to make a statement about the findings in the House of Commons on Tuesday, said: "Prevent will now ensure it focuses on the key threat of Islamist terrorism.

"As part of this more proportionate approach, we will also remain vigilant on emerging threats, including on the extreme right.

"This independent review has identified areas where real reform is required. This includes a need for Prevent to better understand Islamist ideology, which underpins the predominant terrorist threat facing the UK.

"I wholeheartedly accept all 34 recommendations and am committed to quickly delivering wholesale change to ensure we are taking every possible step to protect our country from the threat posed by terrorism."

Last year Priti Patel, Mrs Braverman’s predecessor at the Home Office, hinted at reforms amid a litany of concerns about how the deradicalisation programme was working. It came after it emerged that several terror attacks were carried out by extremists who had been referred to Prevent.

They included homegrown terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, who murdered veteran MP Sir David Amess in 2021; Reading terror attacker Khairi Saadallah, who murdered three men in a park, and Sudesh Amman, responsible for stabbings in Streatham, both in 2020; and the 2017 Parsons Green Tube train attacker Ahmed Hassan, an Iraqi asylum seeker.

While Mr Shawcross praised the work of Prevent in stopping radicalisation, his report said: "All too often, those who commit terrorist acts in this country have been previously referred to Prevent.

"Prevent apparently failed to understand the danger in these cases and this review demonstrates how such failures might be avoided in the future."

His recommendations include a closer relationship between MI5 and Prevent bosses to allow better consideration of the wider terrorism threat by those who run the scheme.