Double MotoGP champion Stoner won't renew Ducati test rider deal

Stoner won't renew Ducati test rider deal

Two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner will not renew his Ducati test rider contract beyond 2018, Autosport has learned.

Stoner, 32, has not ridden the manufacturer's bike since he took part in a group test at Sepang immediately prior to the first official pre-season running of the year.

The Australian has been recovering from an operation he underwent in February on his right shoulder, although he attended the Italian Grand Prix in June and Ducati's annual World Ducati Week event at Misano during the summer break.

After retiring from MotoGP at the end of 2012, Stoner spent three seasons as Honda's test rider before taking up his test and ambassadorial role with Ducati at the start of '16.

He signed an initial two-year agreement with an option for a third, which expires at the end of this year.

It is understood Stoner feels that having to train constantly to be ready for only two or three track outings a year is no longer worth the effort.

Ducati will likely seek to convince the 38-time MotoGP race winner to stay on board purely in an ambassadorial role.