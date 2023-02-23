‘Double landlord stamp duty surcharge to save housing market’, charity urges

a general view of houses in south London - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The stamp duty surcharge should be doubled to discourage wealthy landlords snapping up houses and denying would-be buyers the chance to get on the property ladder, an influential charity has claimed.

A cocktail of rising interest rates and high inflation will stall property sales and freeze younger generations out of the housing market this year, unless tax and planning rules are overhauled in March's Budget, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has warned.

The influential charity said, despite an expected downturn in the property market 2023, prices were unlikely to reset anywhere near affordable levels. It warned instead that market stagnation was more likely, marked by a drop off in house building, stalled transactions and cash-rich investors buying up properties.

Such a market would exacerbate the “unequal distribution of homes” and benefit cash-rich landlords, the report found. To avoid this, it called on the Government to at least double the stamp duty surcharge paid on investor purchases in the upcoming Budget, in a bid to “disincentivise unproductive, speculative investment”.

The surcharge paid by landlords and second homebuyers is currently 3pc and narrowly avoided being increased to 4pc in the Autumn Budget 2021, after being pulled at the last minute.

Toby Lloyd, a housing policy consultant and former Downing Street special adviser, who co-authored the report, said: “House prices have been far too high for decades – pushing homeownership out of reach, distorting our economy, and making it harder to provide affordable homes to rent.

“As we enter another downturn, we must not waste the opportunity to lower house prices to a much more affordable level – and keep them there.”

The foundation also suggested tax breaks enjoyed on short-term lets, which allow a £7,500 tax-free allowance on annual rental income, should be scrapped to discourage landlords from switching from long-term lets to other rentals.

Housing affordability has fallen to the lowest level in 150 years, amid soaring property prices and recent punishing interest rate rises.

Typical borrowing costs are more than double those available this time last year, despite mortgage rates steadily falling in recent months.

Meanwhile national house prices are at a record high, with the average having climbed by 10.3pc in the year to November 2022, gaining £28,000 to reach £295,000, according to official figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

However, house prices began to fall in December, reducing to an average of £294,000 – a decline which is expected to accelerate throughout the coming year.

Darren Baxter, of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “The Government must confront this head on and recognise that past approaches will not work this time.

“Instead, it must tackle both the short-term fallout from the housing downturn we find ourselves in and the deeper problems within our housing system.

“By acting now, and doing both at the same time, the Government will ensure we are better placed to come out of this downturn with a fairer, more secure and more affordable housing system in reach.”

The report also urged the Government to overhaul the property tax system by replacing council tax and stamp duty with an annual property levy, to be paid by the owner rather than resident, in a bid to “wean the UK off its addiction to house price growth”. It added that investor surcharges should be carried over to apply to any new property tax.

The report said: “The hard truth is that a major driver of rampant house price inflation and our national obsession with housing wealth is that it is given uniquely preferential tax treatment.

“To create a housing system that is more sustainable and efficient, that doesn’t exclude so many people from the chance of a decent home, and that doesn’t distort and damage the national economy so much, we will have to tackle the problem of housing taxation.”

The Government was approached for comment.