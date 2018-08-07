Double European Championship delight for Britain's golden diving couple

Olympic champion Jack Laugher and Lois Toulson have staked their claims to become Great Britain’s new golden couple by both diving to gold medals at the European Championships in Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old Laugher blew away the field in the 1m springboard with a convincing display to claim a third European Championship gold.

But it was Laugher’s eighteen-year-old girlfriend Lois Toulson, a Commonwealth bronze medallist, that made shockwaves in Edinburgh – claiming gold with 15-year-old Eden Cheng in the 10m synchronised.

Sitting midtable at the halfway stage – the new European Champions overtook silver medallists Russia and third placed Germany with their final attempt to enter into the history books.

Toulson said: “We were just happy to come here and compete to get experience, because we only starting diving together earlier this year, so to win is amazing.”

“We have got a lot of potential with Eden being so young, and I’m not too old myself, so we’ve got a long way to go and this is a great start to our career together.

“I don’t tend to look at the scores too much, but you know you can always get up there with one good dive and that’s what we did.

“I always enjoy doing a competition before my individual events to get me going, so this has put me in a great place for the next few days.”

Former European Junior Champion Cheng now has a senior medal to add to her collection and revealed how Toulson helped her through a nervy afternoon.

“Lois calmed me down – I was a nervous wreck before we dived,” Cheng added. “I didn’t even see that we’d won after the scores came up, so Lois had to tell me, and I was so happy.”

And it was double delight for Great Britain in the 1m springboard as gold medallist Laugher saw his teammate and Commonwealth Games medallist James Heatly join him on the podium with a bronze medal.

The British squad, without double Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley, has three medals in the diving after two days of competition.

“Us two on the podium shows just how strong diving in Britain is right now,” said Laugher.

Heatly added: “The crowd was amazing today and I really wanted to do that for them.”

