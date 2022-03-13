Double Dragon, London: ‘A great night out’ – restaurant review

Jay Rayner
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Double Dragon, 84 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4QY (020 7683 0326). Lunch £7-£13, all dishes £5-£14.50, desserts £8, wines from £23

In the 1970s, my late mother, Claire, became a regular at a restaurant called Thomas De Quincey’s in Covent Garden. It was named after the 19th-century essayist who had written his most famous work, Confessions of an English Opium-Eater, while living in the same building. If an editor or publisher needed schmoozing she lunched them there, and talked breathlessly afterwards about the ethereally light quenelles of pike mousse they served, but she never took me. I understood Thomas De Quincey’s to be a part of the glamorous adult world to which I had not yet been granted access.

A couple of years ago, I ate for the first time at Angela Hartnett’s lovely Café Murano and realised that it occupies the same building at 36 Tavistock Street as Thomas De Quincey’s used to. As a diehard atheist I cannot use the language of ghosts. There is no afterlife. But there was something delightful about sitting in a dining room once occupied so often by my mother. Rooms can ring sweetly with silent echoes.

&#x002018;Texturally, it&#x002019;s a joy&#x002019;: salmon sashimi &#x002018;pizza&#x002019;.
‘Texturally, it’s a joy’: salmon sashimi ‘pizza’. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Before it was Café Murano it was a branch of Sofra, for in big cities buildings often retain their essential purpose across decades. In the mid-19th century, for example, 160 Piccadilly, now home to the Wolseley, was a grand restaurant called the Wellington, where they served consommé au naturel, whitebait and pouding à la d’Orsay.

Which brings me to 84 Rosebery Avenue in London’s Clerkenwell, not far from where this newspaper’s offices were once located. It has been a series of pizzerias in recent years and before that was a Chez Gérard, which served me very serviceable steak frites. Long before that it was, like so many of London’s great dining rooms, a bank; their underlying architecture suits the modern business of tables, chairs and food. The buildings stay the same. Only the restaurants change.

&#x002018;Well made&#x002019;: tuna maki rolls.
‘Well made’: tuna maki rolls. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

And so I return once more to 84 Rosebery Avenue, which now has the words Double Dragon affixed above the door in bright red neon. Perhaps it’s a reference to the Japanese-made video game, featuring martial arts masters Billy and Jimmy Lee fighting their way through a dystopian New York. I’m not certain, but don’t investigate the term on urbandictionary.com, unless you have a strong constitution; the definitions run from the deeply scatological to the profoundly rude. Either way, it’s described as an extended pop-up that might well become permanent, and belongs to Australian chef Scott Hallsworth. He was once head chef at Nobu London before going it alone with his particularly raucous brand of Asian-inspired, miso-slicked, ponzu-dribbled crowd-pleasing boom and blast. He opened Kurobuta, before selling up and opening Freak Scene. That closed during the pandemic. The website describes this new venture as an izakaya, serving food to go with drinks. I can attest that the food goes very well with drinks.

The menu on the current website is lengthy. There’s an enticing section of wood-fired dishes, utilising the oven left behind by the pizzerias. A little disappointingly, the menu currently on offer is shorter and feels like edited highlights. Shame. I very much liked the sound of the kombu roasted sea bass with spicy shiso ponzu, and the wood-fired jumbo prawns with spicy lemon dressing.

&#x002018;Perfectly cooked&#x002019;: roasted scallops.
‘Perfectly cooked’: roasted scallops. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

That said, all the things they are serving very much do the Hallsworth jazz hands thing of parading on to the table and slapping you repeatedly about the chops. When I last ate his food at Kurobuta I whined that, however much I liked his cooking, it was expensive. This iteration is much better value. There’s also a pleasing restlessness to it. We start with a generous £5 dish of Padrón peppers, roasted in the wood-fired oven, sprinkled with sesame seeds and swamped with a mustard miso and lemon dressing. Padrón peppers in gravy: this should always be a thing.

The nasu dengaku, or aubergine grilled with a miso glaze, is as good here as I recall it from Kurobuta and comes with the added joy of a candied walnut rubble. Be sure to order the crisp glazed pork belly, in soft folds of doughy bun, with the sticky soy and peanut sauce and house pickles. The fanciest dish is a couple of perfectly cooked, glazed scallops with a yuzu truffle sauce. It’s a hollandaise that’s been on its travels. One observation: it is hard to eat a whole scallop with chopsticks while looking elegant. Perhaps they could slice them in two. Or I could abandon the redundant notion of elegance.

&#x002018;Does the job&#x002019;: cheesecake.
‘Does the job’: cheesecake. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

In an echo of his Nobu days, but at a fraction of the price, there’s a salmon sashimi “pizza” for £10.50, served on a disc of golden, bubbled cracker with truffle-ponzu and wasabi fish roe. Texturally, it’s a joy, but at first lacks sprightliness. No matter; after last week’s buttered hispi cabbage, here is the great brassica scorched once again in big leaves with an invigorating ponzu, beurre noisette and dried miso dressing. A few drops of that on the salmon sashimi and it comes alive. We also use it as a dipping sauce for well-made spicy tuna maki rolls. These are described as “roulette” because one has been spiked with a seriously hot sauce. It comes with a shot of cucumber sake for whoever pulls the gastronomic trigger. This is of, course, very silly but, like so much here, it’s also an awful lot of fun.

There are just two desserts: a chocolate mousse with a coconut ice-cream and a cheesecake with blueberries and a Speculoos crumb. Both are served in glasses and amount to the same idea: creamy things piled on top of each other. They do the job. You can have a look at my pictures of these dishes on Instagram where I am @jayrayner1, but be aware that serious effort was required to make them work. The cream-coloured dining room with its open kitchen is bathed at night in a neon electric purple light which drains out colours. The iPhone torch had to be pushed into service to get a reasonable shot. Expect to see a lot of those torches on display here, because if ever food was made for social media this is it. For once, I mean that in a good way. Not every restaurant has to be profound. Not every restaurant has to be classy. Sometimes it can just be a great night out. Double Dragon has turned what was once home to many a sedate restaurant, into exactly that.

News bites

Industry body UKHospitality has called for the expansion of pavement licences, a feature of the pandemic, to be made permanent. The scheme, which was introduced last April and is due to expire in September, enabled restaurants to maintain their business despite restrictions introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the group, points out that the programme, helped by caps on application fees, has driven innovation and revenue for a sector sorely in need of help, and has also invigorated city centres.

A 2016 semi-finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals has been hired to head up the kitchen of a new bar and brasserie in Harrogate. Josh Whitehead, formerly the executive chef at the Harewood Estate in Leeds, has put together a menu celebrating ‘exceptional British produce’ for the 180-cover restaurant, located on Cheltenham Crescent. It will open later this month, visit samsonsrestaurant.com.

In an attempt to bolster its lunchtime trade, Pizza Express has launched a range of what they are calling ‘pizza wraps’ which, with their cardboard packaging, look much like a savoury version of a McDonald’s apple pie. The products, which are just under 600 calories each, come in five versions echoing the chain’s classic pizzas, including the American Hot, the Padana and the Pollo ad Astra. Currently they are available for take away and delivery and cost £9.50 with a salad. At pizzaexpress.com.

Email Jay at jay.rayner@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @jayrayner1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Scottie Barnes says he's growing more and more comfortable in the post

    After a dominant second half versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discussed his improved post play and how much it means to have Fred VanVleet back out on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;