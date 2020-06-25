Double digit utility rate increases proposed for Georgetown and Montague

The Town of Three Rivers has applied to P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for big increases in the water and sewer bills for Montague and Georgetown.

Town officials say the increase would help offset recent repairs as well as increases in operating costs and insurance for the two utilities.

Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said it is better to get those increased costs covered up front, while it is easy to explain why they are necessary.

"Increases never go over favourably, as you know, and understandably so," said MacAulay. "Hopefully we'll be fine moving forward and we won't have to make any increases for some time."

For Georgetown, the proposed increase would be a one-time 12 per cent hike that would take effect in September.

In Montague, it would be a two-step increase with 8.8 per cent this October and the same amount again in October of 2021.

The rate increase will have to be approved by IRAC. As part of that process there will be an opportunity for public submissions.

