Double-digit skids continue for 0-for-evers in Daytona 500

  • Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn)
    1/7

    APTOPIX NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kyle Larson, front right, and Alex Bowman lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
    2/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Kyle Larson, front right, and Alex Bowman lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Austin Cindric (2) edges out Bubba Wallace (23) to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Austin Cindric (2) edges out Bubba Wallace (23) to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Martin Truex Jr. (19) edges Joey Logano (22) to win the second stage of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    4/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Martin Truex Jr. (19) edges Joey Logano (22) to win the second stage of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bubba Wallace (23) gets by as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) crashes during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    5/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Bubba Wallace (23) gets by as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) crashes during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Car owner Jack Roush, left, greets Brad Keselowski on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    6/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Car owner Jack Roush, left, greets Brad Keselowski on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Aric Almirola, right, talks with crew members in his garage during a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    7/7

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

    Aric Almirola, right, talks with crew members in his garage during a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn)
Kyle Larson, front right, and Alex Bowman lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Austin Cindric (2) edges out Bubba Wallace (23) to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Martin Truex Jr. (19) edges Joey Logano (22) to win the second stage of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bubba Wallace (23) gets by as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) crashes during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Car owner Jack Roush, left, greets Brad Keselowski on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aric Almirola, right, talks with crew members in his garage during a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
MARK LONG
·4 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aric Almirola parked his No. 10 Ford during a brief red flag late in the Daytona 500 and let his mind wander. He had a fast car. He had solid track position. He had everything he needed to finally win “The Great American Race.”

All those thoughts raced through his head as he waited for NASCAR’s season-opening spectacle to resume. And he kept coming back to the same notion: What better time to do something so special than in his 12th and final attempt?

“I thought for sure, like, ‘Man, this is setting up nicely to have that storybook ending,’” Almirola recalled.

Almirola came up short again, finishing fifth Sunday. It was a bittersweet moment for the veteran driver who is embarking on his last full-time season in the Cup Series.

“It’s emotional, honestly. It’s emotional,” he said, his voice trailing off. “Awe, man. That’s a great feeling to be in the thick of it coming down to the end of the Daytona 500. You dream about those things as a kid. I remember sitting up in the grandstands. It’s special. I hate losing, though.”

Almirola had plenty of heartbroken company, including Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. They were four of seven 0-for-ever drivers trying to end double-digit skids in the Daytona 500. Many of them had chances at the end. All of them ended up watching Austin Cindric and Team Penske celebrate in victory lane.

“Every year it doesn’t happen, it makes that intensity go up the next year,” said Fox Sports color analyst Tony Stewart, who was 0 for 17 in the Daytona 500 when he retired.

Here’s a look at Daytona’s not-so-magnificent seven:

MARTIN TRUEX JR. (0 for 18)

Truex crossed the line 13th and extended NASCAR’s longest active skid in the 500. It was a disappointing finish for the 2017 series champion who won each of the first two stages in the Daytona 500. But he was caught up in a five-car crash with 50 laps to go when Tyler Reddick broke a part and spun right in front of him.

KYLE BUSCH (0 for 17)

Busch finished sixth in NASCAR’s premier event. He led four times for 28 laps, passing Stewart for the most laps led in the 500 without winning the race. He was in the mix in overtime despite sustaining some front-end damage during an eight-car crash on lap 62.

DAVID RAGAN (0 for 16)

Ragan finished a surprising eighth before getting It was a huge payday for Rick Ware’s two-car team. Ragan came out of semi-retirement to drive for Ware. Ragan stepped away from NASCAR’s full-time grind following the 2019 season. But he’s returned every year since to compete in the 500.

GREG BIFFLE (0 for 15)

The 52-year-old Biffle agreed to drive for startup NY Racing, which spent the last three months hustling to piece together a team, and looked like he might be the first car out when he started having issues in the opening stage. The team pitted, got some things fixed and managed to get back on track and salvage a 36th-place finish.

BRAD KESELOWSKI (0 for 13)

Keselowski trigged three multicar wrecks, including one just past the start-finish line on the last lap, and came home ninth. It was a tough ending to the start of Keselowski’s new venture. He left Penske after 12 seasons to join Roush Fenway Racing and form RFK Racing. Keselowski, who won a qualifying race Thursday, led six times for a race-high 67 laps but came up short in his bid to finally win the 500 two months after his father died.

RICKY STENHOUSE JR. (0 for 11)

Stenhouse was running near the front with six to go when Keselowski gave him a push that turned him sideways and eventually into the wall. He finished 28th.

Stenhouse and others will get another chance in 2023, and none of them should give up hope.

After all, Hall of Fame driver David Pearson needed 15 tries to win the Daytona 500. Kurt Busch needed 16. NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup champ Dale Earnhardt won in his 20th try, a victory that was celebrated by just about everyone in the garage.

Almirola was hoping for something similar, especially in those closing laps, but climbed out of his car with an oh-so-close letdown.

“I believed it, I really did,” he said. “I believed it in my heart that it was going to happen. Just came up short.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

    Roger Penske had one rule at the Daytona 500 for his drivers: Do Not Wreck Each Other. It was just one year ago that Penske drivers Cindric, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski all crashed while racing for the win on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. It took time for tempers to thaw as Penske made his expectations clear to his drivers.

  • NASCAR: Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 by edging out Bubba Wallace

    The win comes in Cindric's eighth Cup Series start. Wallace finished second with a damaged car after Cindric blocked teammate Ryan Blaney at the finish line.

  • Bouncing tires at the Daytona 500 and the 19 things you may have missed

    Sunday’s Daytona 500 was nothing short of entertaining.

  • Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

    Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called "Freedom Convoy" had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.

  • UFC Vegas 48: Jamahal Hill brutalizes Johnny Walker with vicious 1st-round knockout

    Hill put Walker to sleep with one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

  • What charges could Ottawa protesters, organizers face?

    Toronto criminal defence lawyer Karen McArthur talks about what type of charges Ottawa protesters and protest organizers could face.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t