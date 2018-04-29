Double delight for John Higgins at World Championships
As Sundays go it is hard to top John Higgins’, who watched his beloved Celtic win the SPL before booking his place in the Betfred World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.
Higgins, who is seeking a fifth title at the Crucible Theatre, thrashed English qualifier Jack Lisowski 13-1 – giving him a lesson on how to handle the big occasion.
And he will now face either Judd Trump or Ricky Walden for a place in the semi-finals for a ninth time.
With Ronnie O’Sullivan now out of the tournament alongside Mark Selby, the path is beginning to clear for Higgins to launch a serious assault on the title once again.
The Wizard of Wishaw is certainly playing well enough and he beat Lisowski with a session to spare after a clinical performance where he continually fed off the qualifier’s mistakes and led 8-0 heading into Sunday.
“I was very surprised but also, I know you are trying to stay professional and think you have to be ruthless and things, I felt for him a little bit,” the 42-year-old
“A few years ago I played Stephen Hendry here and I lost a session 7-1 or 8-0. It is the worst feeling in the world and the worst venue in the world when you are struggling.
“I knew what he was going through but I just had to stay professional and try build as big a lead as possible.
“It can’t get any bigger than that so I was very happy.”
Elsewhere, Anthony McGill is just one frame from going home after slipping 12-4 behind to tournament favourite Ding Junhui.
The Glasgow ace had a disastrous first session and trailed 8-0, leaving open the strong possibility of a whitewash and defeat a session early.
But he pulled himself together and won four frames last night, although an exit still seems inevitable unless he can pull off a remarkable comeback.
Also today, Judd Trump and Ricky Walden arrive locked at 8-8 in a tight match while two-time champion Mark Williams leads Robert Milkins 10-6 as he bids for a eighth quarter-final.
Watch the snooker World Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.