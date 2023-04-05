Video shows moment double-decker London bus crashed into shop on King’s Road, Chelsea

Dramatic video shows the moment a double-decker bus crashed into a shop on the King’s Road in Chelsea, west London.

A man was taken to hospital following the collision, which saw dozens of police, paramedics and firefighters scrambled to the scene around 3.10pm

CCTV from inside bike shop Velorution, on the corner of King’s Road and Beaufort Street, captured the moment the Route 19 bus ploughed into the building.

Lunchtime dramas and this time a bus crashing in to a shop in Beaufort Street chelsea by king’s Road !!!

No injuries wow !!!

Staff member Sean Hayhow, who can be seen in the footage jumping back in alarm at the moment of impact, said: “I was just so shocked. It’s not something you expect to happen on a quiet Wednesday afternoon.”

Velorution owner Jonathan Cole added: “We chose the location on King’s Road for our fourth Velorution store because of its tradition as a shopping street and a busy thoroughfare in the area - little did I think that something like this would happen.

“We’d like to wish anyone who was injured on the bus all the best in their recovery. I’m thankful that Sean, who was in the shop at the time, wasn’t hurt.”

Emergency services at the scene in King’s Road on Wednesday (Michele Sandelson)

The store, which specialises in urban, folding and electric bikes, is temporarily closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) warned of “heavy traffic” in the area, as the accident left surrounding roads shut on Wednesday afternoon.

An eyewitness described the crash as “horrible looking”.

Horrible looking accident in Kings Road - how did this bus drive into the shop?! Wishing everyone well

LFB said: “One man has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. There have been no reports of anyone trapped or any other injuries.”

The brigade added in a tweet around 4.15pm: “There is heavy traffic in the area with roads closed as work takes place to make the scene safe.”

Tranport for London (TfL) has been approached by the Standard for a comment.