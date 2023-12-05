“Double Dare” Host Marc Summers Will Brings His Life Story to the Stage in New Off-Broadway Show (Exclusive)

'The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers' begins performances Feb. 14 at New World Stages in New York City

Marc Summers is gearing up for a physical challenge all his own.

The television personality — who became a household name, first as the host of Nickelodeon's long-running game show Double Dare, and later as the star of the Food Network's hit series Unwrapped — is making the jump from the screen to the stage.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Summers is starring in a new Off-Broadway show about his life in and out of the spotlight.

Aptly titled The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers, the production will begin a 16-week limited run on Feb. 14 ahead of a Feb. 21 opening at New World Stages in New York City.



It's written by Tony-nominated actor Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock, The Shark Is Broken) and features music by composer/lyricist Drew Gasparini, who is known for writing songs for season 2 of Smash as well as the scores for musicals like The Karate Kid and It's Kind of a Funny Story (among others).



The show's producing team will also feature a famous face familiar to Food Network viewers: Guy Fieri. He'll produce alongside Lisa Dozier Shacket and Jeremy Stein/Existence Media, in association with Gary and Marlene Cohen, Christopher Rhoton and Joe Trentacosta.

"Bringing this show to New York feels like a surreal dream, one that I'm still pinching myself over," Summer, 72, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"Honestly, I sometimes feel like the luckiest guy in the world," he continues. "I can't wait for people to join us on this journey, where laughter, entertainment and pure joy will collide in the heart of New York City."

Summers also thanked the show's creative team for helping turn his dream into a reality.

"The gratitude I owe to the immensely talented duo Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini can't be overstated. Their brilliant book and music paved the way for this wild ride, transforming stumbling blocks into stepping stones," he said. "Equally, I'm indebted to my producers Lisa Dozier Shacket and my incredible friend Guy Fieri for their unwavering support."

"Their combined efforts have made this a moment I'll forever cherish," Summers added.

Directed by Chad Rabinovitz, The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers is billed as a part "interactive game show and part memoir," taking audiencegoers on a guided tour of Summers' life, "from an early obsession with magic to his notable television career to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD."

The show was originally developed and produced at Bloomington Playwrights Project & Adirondack Theatre Festival.

"On your mark! Get set! Go! to this one-of-a-kind intimate theatrical adventure that will leave you inspired, hopeful and feeling like a kid again," a press release states.

Fans first fell in love with Summers on Double Dare, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993 (and then for years later in syndication). He was famously the first to interview for the job and was brought on as both the host and producer.

The Indiana native began his career in Hollywood in 1972 as a page at CBS Television City, where (among other things) he assisted with the audience warm-up on The Carol Burnett Show and began dipping his toe into game shows, filling in as an announcer on The Joker's Wild and on the production side of The New Price Is Right.

Double Dare came calling after seeing the comedian after he served as co-announcer for ABC's short-lived game show, Bruce Forsyth's Hot Streak. After his success, he went on to do a number of other hosting jobs, including 1989's Couch Potatoes, 1993's Pick Your Brain, 2002's WinTuition and 1991's What Would You Do? (the latter also for Nickelodeon).

His 20-year relationship with the Food Network began in 2001 when he was tapped to host their longest running program to date, Unwrapped.



Among the many other credits over his three-decade career both in front and behind the camera includes hosting The New Food Network Star and producing the Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible

Tickets to The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers are on sale now.



