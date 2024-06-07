Double champ Salahdine Parnasse re-signs with KSW

Salahdine Parnasse and his two titles are staying put.

During KSW 95 on Friday, the promotion announced Parnasse (19-2) inked a new multifight deal and will remain on the organization’s roster. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parnasse, 26, fought out his contract in April with many fans expecting him to garner interest from the UFC and PFL in testing free agency. While it’s unclear what other offers were on the table, Parnasse’s cryptic social media posts led many followers to think he had options.

The biggest name of European MMA stays in KSW! 👑👑 @SalahdineP 🇫🇷 signs a new contract! Le Prince de KSW a re-signé ✍️📝 @RMCSportCombat pic.twitter.com/V5K1Zrrt8f — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 7, 2024

France’s Parnasse is the KSW featherweight and lightweight champion. He also attempted a rare triple championship status but failed in a welterweight title challenge against champion Adrian Bartosiński in December. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak. Parnasse bounced back in April, however, when he knocked out Valeriu Mircea with a first-round head kick.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie