doTERRA HOSTS ITS LARGEST GLOBAL CONVENTION

Over 81,000 essential oil enthusiasts joined the virtual event focused on quality, purity, sourcing and philanthropic work around the world

Behind the scenes of the doTERRA Pursue 2020 Global Connection.

Pursue 2020 included presentations from experts in the fields of science, quality, research, medicine, supply chain, and philanthropic work.

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA recently celebrated its largest annual global convention with over 81,000 people from 133 countries registered for the event. Conducted virtually for the first time in doTERRA’s history in order to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pursue 2020 doTERRA Global Connection used state-of-the-art technology and creative strategies to deliver an engaging and educational digital experience. Registrants also shared the content with many customers and future leaders with the content reaching hundreds of thousands of people.

“This year’s convention theme, Pursue, is a celebration of doTERRA’s mission to Pursue What’s Pure,” said David Stirling, doTERRA founding executive and CEO. “We do not take this pursuit lightly. Each session examined how doTERRA has, and will continue to pursue pure products, pure business practices, pure intentions, and the pure love of humanity. If this year has taught us anything, it’s that coming together is much more than our physical surroundings. We are grateful for the technology that brought us together and helped us connect with so many of our friends around the world.”

The doTERRA events team developed more than 22 hours of inspiring and educational content. Participants had the ability to watch at their own pace eight general sessions, presented over 4 days, including new product announcements and presentations from experts in the fields of science, quality, research, medicine, supply chain, and philanthropic work. The convention also featured 53 bonus content segments providing a deeper dive into session content and additional in-depth training about essential oils. To create this experience, an entire floor of one of the buildings on doTERRA’s Lindon, Utah campus was transitioned into a set, including six modern and vibrant rooms of a home, created to provide an engaging choose-your-own-adventure educational experience.

