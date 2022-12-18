Dostal makes 46 saves as visiting Anaheim Ducks down Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON — Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks stunned the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Lukas Dostal made 46 saves and Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and John Klingberg also scored for the Ducks (9-20-3) who have won two games in a row. Both those wins came in regulation time, giving the Ducks just three victories that didn’t require overtime this season.

Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid replied for the Oilers (17-14-1) who have lost three of their last four.

Edmonton started the scoring five minutes into the first period as Nurse partially atoned for a pair of costly gaffes in his team’s last loss to St. Louis on Thursday, unleashing a long-range bomb from the point that eluded Anaheim's third-string goaltender Dostal.

Anaheim pulled even with 5:23 to play in the opening frame as Carrick had a wide-open net to tap in his first goal of the season past Oilers starter Stuart Skinner thanks to a great setup by Mason McTavish.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead on the power play 2:41 into the first as McTavish dropped it back to Fowler and he blasted a long shot past Skinner.

Anaheim took a two-goal lead 8:31 into the second as a terrible giveaway by Oilers defender Evan Bouchard at the Ducks’ blueline gave Strome a clearcut breakaway and he was able to snap in a shot for his eighth of the season.

The Oilers got one back on the power play with 28 seconds remaining in the second as McDavid put a puck in front and it pinballed around before Nugent-Hopkins shovelled in his 15th of the campaign. McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games on the play.

Edmonton knotted the game back up on a two-man-advantage two minutes into the third period as Leon Draisaitl sent a pass through the seam to give McDavid a wide-open net to shoot his league-leading 28th goal into.

Anaheim regained the advantage six minutes into the third on another tough shift by Bouchard, who not only gave the puck away, but then screened Skinner as Klingberg floated in a long shot for his fourth.

NOTES:

It was the first of four games between the two teams this season. The series shifts to Anaheim on Jan. 11 and then there is a long break before they convene again in Edmonton on April 1 and then in California on April 5.

Edmonton has the league’s top power play while Anaheim is dead last on the penalty kill. The Oilers came into the game 13-for-29 on the power play in eight games in December.

Draisaitl came into the game with 52 points, only four of which were secondary assists.

Out with injuries for the Ducks were John Gibson (undisclosed), Max Jones (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (shoulder), Isac Lundestrom (fractured finger), Derek Grant (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body). Missing from the Oilers lineup were Evander Kane (wrist) and Ryan McLeod (ankle). Forward Warren Foegele returned after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT:

The Oilers launch a short two-game trip in Nashville against the Predators on Monday. The Ducks wrap up a five-game road trip against the L.A. Kings on Tuesday.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

