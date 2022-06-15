The dos and don’ts of summer style for men

Stephen Doig
·7 min read
David Evans - Clara Molden
David Evans - Clara Molden

The golden age of cinema has a lot to answer for. Marcello Mastroianni strolling across a sun-bleached Roman piazza in a princely white suit, his shirt raffishly undone and not a drop of espresso on that tricky-to-navigate tone. Or Cary Grant in To Catch A Thief, negotiating the French Riviera with Grace Kelly in silk neck scarves and espadrilles. Fast forward a few decades and Matt Damon and Jude Law set the summer style agenda for men in The Talented Mr Ripley, and their light breezy-but-immaculate outfits have become the benchmark sartorial summer excellence ever since.

The reality, sadly, is somewhat different. Stiff collars and trussed-up shirts, sweat patches seeping while one grapples with the BBQ, or overworn polo shirts. Removed from the familiar work/weekend wardrobe and placed into holiday mode, men are curiously at sea when it comes to downtime. All too often they end up donning a slogan T-shirt, cargo shorts and crusty mountaineering shoes that have seen better days.

With a minefield of fashion mishaps as the weather heats up, here’s how to dress your best.

Do: embrace the espadrille

They’re particularly versatile, and can be worn with smarter ensembles like chinos and jackets. Also consider continental driving shoes

Don’t: show too much toe

For anywhere other than the beach, always cover up your toes. And consider a pedicure before you travel.

Do: ditch your formal shirt

This is the time to relax a touch; light linen shirts or polo shirts are more fitting than overly fussy varieties.

Don’t: try wearing a winter blazer in summer

There are certain technicalities to bear in mind when wearing a summer suit – or a blazer – in warmer weather. A half-canvas construction on a jacket means that the rear interior panel is removed for a lighter, more airy stance.

Do: Take note of fabric

Consider seersucker for suits – the puckered effect means that there’s a degree of aeration through the weave. And while linen is cooling, try a fabric mix that combines it with cotton or silk – linen by itself will crumple terribly.

Don’t: wear saggy shorts

Men often steer towards over-sized cargo shorts that look ungainly. Apply the sharp rules of tailoring to shorts instead, in neat proportions with side-fastenings to keep things slick.

As for budgie smugglers vs board shorts; we’ll address such momentous style conundrums another time.

Three ways to get it right – from the men who know

1. What to wear for a smart summer lunch

Tom Chamberlin, Editor of The Rake

Polo Ralph Lauren blazer, £315, ralphlauren.co.uk; Cotton polo shirt, £65, davidgandywellwear.com; Incotex cotton twill trousers, £280, slowear.com; Repreve espadrilles, £50, toms.com; Sunglasses, Tom's own
Polo Ralph Lauren blazer, £315, ralphlauren.co.uk; Cotton polo shirt, £65, davidgandywellwear.com; Incotex cotton twill trousers, £280, slowear.com; Repreve espadrilles, £50, toms.com; Sunglasses, Tom’s own - Paul Grover

Polo Ralph Lauren blazer, £315, ralphlauren.co.uk; Cotton polo shirt, £65, davidgandywellwear.com; Incotex cotton twill trousers, £280, slowear.com; Repreve espadrilles, £50, toms.com; Sunglasses, Tom’s own

The primary issue for men going to lunch in Britain is the weather. So it is germane to choose an ensemble that you’ll be comfortable in, whatever the day throws at you. Garden parties are fun occasions, the formality of which is dictated by their scarcity.

Everything starts from the jacket. I don’t think there is such a thing as a “correct” colour but if there was it would be navy. This version from Polo Ralph Lauren works perfectly as it is cotton and therefore cooler in the heat yet not so thin that you’ll need to find shelter from a light easterly breeze.

It’s not compulsory to wear a dress shirt, so button-down Oxfords, linen or polo shirts are perfectly acceptable. I like David Gandy’s Wellwear range for the latter, especially the long-sleeved polos, which are extremely comfortable and brilliant value too.

Finally, shoes. With a lot of standing, your feet will do a lot of heavy-lifting so they should be comfortable. I don’t think espadrilles can moonlight as a formal shoe but with brands like Toms, they don’t have to. Their canvas espadrilles have a firm frame and are perhaps the only acceptable shoes to wear without socks.

Effortlessness is a key component to style, and getting the basics right is half the battle.

2. The benefits of a good summer suit

David Evans, style blogger at greyfoxblog.com

Silk and linen 2 piece suit, Jaeger, £379 (www.marksandspencer.com); Cotton shirt, Gant, £100 (gant.co.uk); Pocket square, Richard James, £55 (richard-james.com); Suede loafer, Grenson, £207 (grenson.com); Sunglasses, hat and tie, David's own
Silk and linen 2 piece suit, Jaeger, £379 (www.marksandspencer.com); Cotton shirt, Gant, £100 (gant.co.uk); Pocket square, Richard James, £55 (richard-james.com); Suede loafer, Grenson, £207 (grenson.com); Sunglasses, hat and tie, David’s own - Clara Molden

Silk and linen two-piece suit, Jaeger, £379 (www.marksandspencer.com); Cotton shirt, Gant, £100 (gant.co.uk); Pocket square, Richard James, £55 (richard-james.com); Suede loafer, Grenson, £207 (grenson.com); Sunglasses, hat and tie, David’s own

This claim may be met with some scepticism, but the summer suit is one of the most useful items of clothing a man can own.

The summer months see weddings, parties, barbecues, outdoor concerts and festivals at which a lightweight suit is invariably flexible – wear it together or separately. Take one on holiday with a pair of shorts and you have the basics for most summery eventualities: a blazer, trousers and shorts.

We used to see suits as a formal uniform, but they can look their best with a T-shirt, cotton sweater or open-neck shirt. My favourite suit is tan, cream or even white (boldly impractical). These go well with bright shirts – sky blue, pastels, florals, Hawaiian or bold stripes. Shirts with a casual twist are best: linen, chambray or denim.

The summer suit is best made from a lightweight fabric such as linen or cotton, sometimes mixed with silk, as with the Jaeger suit I wear here. Linen and cotton will crease to some extent, but for me, that’s their attraction.

Accessorise with a Panama hat, sneakers, canvas or suede shoes – or smarten up with a silk or madras cotton tie.

There’s nothing cooler for a heatwave.

3. How to travel in style

Tom Bouchier Hayes, CNN TV producer

Frescobol Carioca Roberto shirt, £195, mrporter.com; Chino shorts, £68, reiss.com; Neptune Fisherman sandals, £195, russellandbromley.co.uk
Frescobol Carioca Roberto shirt, £195, mrporter.com; Chino shorts, £68, reiss.com; Neptune Fisherman sandals, £195, russellandbromley.co.uk - Paul Grover

Frescobol Carioca Roberto shirt, £195, mrporter.com; Chino shorts, £68, reiss.com; Neptune Fisherman sandals, £195, russellandbromley.co.uk

My work involves travelling to fascinating places in the hope of meeting interesting people. Most of my destinations are in Africa and are, invariably, hot. With that in mind, I always have a carry-on with a uniform of summer outfits packed and ready to go.

First into the case is a pair of floral swimming shorts, because you never know when there might be an ocean to jump into. Next are two pairs of shorts, one linen, two polo shirts and two more formal cotton shirts in a range of pastels, again one linen. I own a large number of lightweight blazers, ranging from casual (Cos) to smart (Marc Jacobs). These come in handy and are easy to roll and pack.

The biggest fashion challenge is matching the outfit with the interviewee. In Lagos, you can start the day filming with a musician (shorts and lightweight shirt), then meet a business leader (jacket and tie), finishing the evening at an exhibition launch (whatever is left in the suitcase). The problem I always have is where to keep my wallet, phone, passport and keys – hence the need for a jacket.

When I’m not on the road I’m either on my bike or in an edit suite wearing shorts and T-shirts that can’t be seen in polite society – everything else is already packed.

Look the part this summer

The lightweight shoes: Suede driving shoes, £45, marksandspencer.com The summer suit: Seersucker suit, £189, hockerty.uk The smart shirt: Linen shirt, £45, johnlewis.com The camp collar shirt: Cotton shirt, £45, abercrombie.com The shades: Havana sunglasses, £214, persol.com The light blazer: Half-canvas linen blend blazer, £124, tedbaker.com
The lightweight shoes: Suede driving shoes, £45, marksandspencer.com The summer suit: Seersucker suit, £189, hockerty.uk The smart shirt: Linen shirt, £45, johnlewis.com The camp collar shirt: Cotton shirt, £45, abercrombie.com The shades: Havana sunglasses, £214, persol.com The light blazer: Half-canvas linen blend blazer, £124, tedbaker.com

Clockwise, from top left: 

