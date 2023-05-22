The dos and don’ts of sneakers at The Season

Over the past decade, trainers have shifted from sports and casualwear into almost every other environment - getty

Glyndebourne began on Friday, the Chelsea Flower Show kicks off on Tuesday, and the Hay Literary Festival on Wednesday. The ‘season’ has arrived, and with it the opportunity for dressing up and embracing all of the glorious cultural and sporting events that populate the British summer.

Of course, dress codes are part of the experience. We relish the challenge of them. We love the excuse they provide for dressing up. Where, apart from Royal Ascot, will you get the opportunity to sip Champagne while wearing something that looks like a cocktail umbrella on your head?

Except… we want to be comfortable too. So while in an ideal world we’d be getting our stilettos and platforms out, there’s a huge temptation to try to make the trainers which most of us now live in work for the special events currently looming in the calendar.

Over the past decade, trainers have shifted from sports and casualwear into almost every other environment. That, accelerated by two years of pandemic loungewear, means we’re no longer prepared to tolerate that throbbing pain caused by too-high heels, or have our feet ripped to shreds by stiff leather shoes we really should have taken the time to wear in.

Trainers are more acceptable in formal environments than they used to be. Mary McCartney wore them to last year’s Serpentine summer party; Emerald Fennell wore a Gucci pair to the 2021 Oscars; Lady Helen Taylor wore them to Wimbledon in 2019; and Emma Thompson wore them to collect her damehood at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

So, if it’s fine to wear trainers with a midi dress to the office, is it OK to wear them to the Chelsea Flower Show, Henley Regatta, or Goodwood too?

There are more grey areas in the answer to that question than in Fifty Shades, and, as with many things in life, there’s a lot more nuance when it comes to women than men, who can largely get away with a smart pair of leather trainers in lieu of dress shoes (head to Grenson for trainers that could pass for brogues).

Virginia Chadwyck Healey, a personal stylist well versed in navigating dress codes for the events of “The Season” is seeing a more relaxed approach to formal footwear too: “While we will never see plimsolls or trainers being formally declared as the norm at the likes of Ascot or Henley – and rightly so – I think it’s now becoming more and more acceptable to finish off a look with an elegant, ‘quiet’ dose of comfort,” she says. “By quiet I mean non-branded, box-fresh footwear.”

That makes sense. The thing about social season events is that a lot of them take place outside, and require the wearer to navigate gravel paths, uneven paving or even soft grass. Stilettos may make your legs look fabulous, but they’re not exactly practical.

There are also plenty of dressy trainers out there, with a metallic or velvet finish. If they look like a tasteful, intentional accessory, rather than an apologetic concession to comfort, organisers are less likely to question your choice. Then again, trainers aren’t the only comfortable shoes out there. Chadwyck Healey recommends espadrilles by Eleanor Wellesley or Castañer as an alternative.

“If you’re going to town with your outfit, you don’t want to undo all that effort with an old trainer,” she says. “We walk better with a bit of height so it’s about finding the support and the comfort that works for you, the terrain of your destination and your pain threshold.”

Half the battle in dressing for these occasions is in understanding when it is appropriate to embrace a more relaxed dress code, and where you need to step up your game. You can then plan your outfits and activities more efficiently – exploring every inch of the Goodwood Festival of Speed is much more enjoyable in trainers than it is in block heels.

So what can you wear, where? There is no official dress code at Glyndebourne, but organisers of the East Sussex opera festival encourage “formal dress to show respect to the singers and musicians”. If you prefer flats, pointed slingbacks or satin ballet pumps would be more fitting.

The Chelsea Flower Show has no dress code either. Wear trainers if you wish, but for on-site cocktail parties and panel discussions, a low espadrille might be a better choice. The Hay Literary Festival is one of the most relaxed events in the social calendar, so wear whatever you like; ditto Cowes Week.

Royal boxes and enclosures have the most restrictive dress codes, so swot up and don’t deviate from the requirements. Royal Ascot’s Royal Enclosure and the Stewards’ Enclosure at Henley Regatta do not permit trainers; nor does Newmarket Racecourse.

For Wimbledon, take your lead from regular guests like the Princess of Wales. There’s no dress code, but you’re expected to look smart, particularly for Centre Court matches. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is more relaxed than the Goodwood Festival – organisers of both recommend flat shoes, but fancy flats are a better choice for the latter.

If you can justify a new pair of shoes (or two) for any of the events this season, all the better.

