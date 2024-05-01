Dortmund vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Dortmund vs PSG LIVE!

Familiar foes Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in the Champions League once again tonight, with the stakes higher than ever. A place in next month’s Wembley showpiece awaits the victor of this intriguing two-legged last-four showdown, with either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid then lying in wait.

Tonight’s initial meeting in Germany will represent the third clash already this season between these two clubs, who were also paired together alongside Newcastle and AC Milan in the so-called ‘Group of Death’. PSG won 2-0 on home soil, later drawing 1-1 at Signal Iduna Park in December thanks to Warren Zaire-Emery’s important equaliser to squeeze through to the knockout phase as runners-up behind BVB.

Mats Hummels is fit for the hosts after a knock suffered at the weekend, while the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can and Ian Maatsen all return as their visitors bring back superstar Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among their other big hitters rested in the league. Follow Dortmund vs PSG in the Champions League semi-finals live below!

Dortmund vs PSG latest news

GOAL! Fullkrug fires Dortmund in front

How to watch: TNT Sports

Dortmund team news: Hummels fit to start

PSG team news: Mbappe among those to return

Score prediction

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:44 , George Flood

80 mins: That should have been the equaliser!

Hakimi gets in behind a napping Adeyemi, takes down a lofted pass and lays off inside for Dembele, who is unmarked as he blazes over the bar.

What a chance to level.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:42 , George Flood

77 mins: End-to-end stuff inside the final 15 minutes of a pulsating second half in Dortmund.

Momentum is swinging wildly back and forth!

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:39 , George Flood

72 mins: Lovely flick from Mbappe almost opens the door for PSG, but there’s some crucial last-ditch defending.

Randal Kolo Muani has come on for PSG, by the way.

Barcola off. Schlotterbeck has been booked.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:34 , George Flood

Story continues

66 mins: Fullkrug heads over now for Dortmund!

Sancho is tearing PSG apart at the moment.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:31 , George Flood

62 mins: What a second half this is!

Now the chances for a second goal are piling up for electric Dortmund, with Sancho posing massive problems as he tries to tee up Fullkrug and Brandt.

Dortmund want a penalty for a push on Fullkrug by Nuno Mendes... nothing given!

VAR Stuart Attwell concurs...

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:28 , George Flood

Dortmund have come flying back into this game after a strong start to the second half from PSG - who should have scored again when Fabian Ruiz sent a point-blank header wide somehow.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:18 , George Flood

53 mins: PSG are well on top now, surging with momentum as Mbappe forces a save from Kobel.

The French superstar is now very much in this game after a sleepy first half.

Dortmund need a foothold back or this could be a very long second half indeed.

Fabian Ruiz into the book.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:16 , George Flood

51 mins: PSG hit the post twice in quick succession!

Mbappe finally has an impact with a brilliant curling strike that beats Kobel all ends up before crashing back off the woodwork.

He goes again and after a block Hakimi guides his low effort back off the frame of the goal.

Nuno Mendes then blasts off target.

How are PSG not level?!

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:14 , George Flood

50 mins: A lively start to the second period as Barcola has PSG’s first shot on target on the night, but it’s easily dealt with by Kobel.

At the other end, Adeyemi raids forward and finds Sancho, who loses his footing but picks himself up before being denied by a last-ditch challenge.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:09 , George Flood

Back underway in Dortmund.

A big response needed from PSG here, but there’s still so much time left in the tie.

Very far from panic stations at this point, but they won’t want to fall any further behind.

No further changes at the break.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

21:07 , George Flood

39 mins: Having gone behind, PSG are also losing a key player here.

Hernandez has gone down and won’t be able to continue having been hurt while trying to defend the goal.

Lucas Beraldo replaces him at centre-back.

GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 PSG | Niclas Fullkrug 36'

21:06 , George Flood

36 mins: Signal Iduna Park erupts as the deadlock is broken!

A brilliant first touch to take down a superb long Schlotterbeck pass forward and wicked low strike from Fullkrug beyond Donnarumma, brushing aside Hernandez.

A great effort but far, far too easy from PSG’s perspective.

Hopefully that sparks this tie into life...

(AFP via Getty Images)

21:05 , George Flood

Here is the goal that broke the deadlock and sent Signal Iduna Park into raptures.

Great pass from Schlotterbeck and a brilliant first touch and authoritative low strike from German frontman Fullkrug.

But Luis Enrique will be fuming with one ball forward totally undoing his defence.

And Hernandez was injured trying to stop it, just to really compound PSG’s misery.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:58 , George Flood

It was a rather cagey affair with both defences firmly on top before being sparked into life by that excellent Fullkrug goal.

PSG trail and it could be worse, with Donnarumma twice denying Sabitzer.

They need much more from Mbappe and Co. after the interval.

The Parisians have yet to have a single shot on target.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:53 , George Flood

Half-time

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:52 , George Flood

49 mins: Dortmund are knocking on the door again on the stroke of half-time, Sabitzer volleying into the ground from a free-kick before Donnarumma just about holds on under serious pressure.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:50 , George Flood

45 mins: Four minutes of added time have been signalled in Dortmund.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:50 , George Flood

45 mins: A bit of a let-off for Dortmund now as a fabulous fizzed low cross from Dembele goes beyond Kobel before being hacked away by Ryerson.

No PSG players gambling inside that six-yard box.

Dortmund 1-0 PSG

20:48 , George Flood

43 mins: PSG could so easily be further behind as Adeyemi’s low ball is flicked up and touched wonderfully to Sabitzer by Fullkrug, with the Austrian’s strike then crucially saved by Donnarumma.

Maatsen then goes down theatrically under the challenge of Marquinhos, but it’s not a penalty.

At the other end, Zaire-Emery fires well off target for PSG.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:37 , George Flood

33 mins: Mbappe with a chance to run through the middle as he lofts the ball out to Barcola, who gets the better of Ryerson before alert defending from Maatsen prevents Dembele from connecting with a low cross.

Then Adeyemi gets back brilliantly again to see off Hakimi.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:34 , George Flood

31 mins: Still goalless as we tick past the half-hour mark.

Hummels with a free header there in the box for Dortmund, but he gets the execution all wrong.

At the other end, a dangerous PSG move is snuffed out by the remarkable pace of Adeyemi.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:33 , George Flood

29 mins: Some more defending to do now for PSG as they deal with a free-kick from wide on the left before Marquinhos uses his head to bravely block Brandt’s powerful effort.

A total miskick from Hakimi then goes behind for a corner.

That could have gone anywhere! The Moroccan breathes a huge sigh of relief.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:31 , George Flood

26 mins: Adeyemi’s pace is posing a problem now for PSG and Hakimi in particular...

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:28 , George Flood

23 mins: PSG with some nifty football that almost pays off as they begin to dominate possession and crank up the pressure in this first leg.

Dortmund have rather lost a lot of that early aggression and front-foot focus, instead content to sit off and maintain their rigid defensive shape while looking for opportunities to pounce on the counter.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:24 , George Flood

20 mins: Dortmund initially struggle to clear their lines before finally hoofing the ball away.

Hernandez needs some treatment after receiving a stray elbow to the face from Sabitzer.

He’s got some cotton wool shoved in his mouth and on we go amid the constant din at a bouncing Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:22 , George Flood

18 mins: A mistimed sliding challenge by Maatsen on Zaire-Emery earns the Dortmund left-back the first yellow card of the night from Anthony Taylor.

PSG with the chance to swing a dangerous free-kick into the box from wide on the right flank...

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:20 , George Flood

16 mins: Dembele with another effort for PSG, trying to pick out the near top corner with a left-footed curler that was always drifting wide.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:18 , George Flood

13 mins: Big early chance for Dortmund!

PSG are all over the place at the back as Nuno Mendes is caught in possession by a hungry Sancho, who feeds Brandt.

Brandt then quickly plays a nice pass in behind to Sabitzer, whose first-time shot from a tough angle is repelled by Donnarumma.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:14 , George Flood

3 mins: A good start this from Dortmund, who are positive and aggressive early on.

They are dominating the ball and looking to get forward through the likes of Ryerson and Sancho.

Deafening noise around Signal Iduna Park and some meaty tussles already in midfield.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:14 , George Flood

7 mins: Dembele tries to go it alone for PSG but loses out and ex-Manchester United loanee Sabitzer sets forward on a dangerous-looking counter-attack.

PSG stand firm to repel the break, however.

Dortmund 0-0 PSG

20:13 , George Flood

10 mins: A quiet start from Mbappe, who hasn’t got into the game just yet.

Not much going forward for PSG so far as Dembele and Barcola try to turn the screw.

Loud whistles from the Dortmund fans as PSG work their first real attack of the night, Can biting on a dummy from Dembele before the latter rifles wide.

Dortmund vs PSG

20:04 , George Flood

Here we go!

English referee Anthony Taylor gets us off and running.

Who can secure a valuable first-leg lead to take back to Paris next week?

Dortmund vs PSG

19:58 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the cauldron that is Signal Iduna Park!

A staggering atmosphere in Dortmund.

The stadium is alive all around with brilliant noise and colour.

PSG celebrate new contract for teenage star Zaire-Emery

19:47 , George Flood

Dortmund will know all about Warren Zaire-Emery, who scored the equaliser when these sides last met in the group stage finale in Germany in December.

PSG were further boosted last week after agreeing terms on a new five-year contract with the teenage sensation.

"I'm so proud and happy to continue my adventure with the club I've been with since the start my boyhood club," Zaire-Emery said.

"I would like to thank the President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who has been with me here since I started, for his faith in me. I'm grateful for everything the club has done for me so far.

"I'd also like to thank all my former coaches and trainers, and especially coach Luis Enrique, and all those who have accompanied me since I arrived here in 2014, all those people who do everything to help me succeed, all the staff at Paris Saint-Germain who push me a lot with their backing, and the supporters who I hope to continue to make proud."

(AFP via Getty Images)

19:40 , George Flood

The atmosphere already being generated inside the 81,000-capacity Signal Iduna Park is absolutely incredible.

Dortmund’s famous Yellow Wall has long since been in place, while PSG’s travelling fans are known to create quite a racket of their own.

What an occasion we have in store tonight, with the Champions League trophy present at pitchside to provide that extra source of motivation for both sets of players.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

PSG back at full strength after resting players against Le Havre

19:18 , George Flood

PSG’s big hitters such as Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Hernandez all return to the starting lineup tonight after being rested against Le Havre at the weekend.

Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola retain their starting berths.

But Keylor Navas, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Beraldo, Marco Asensio and Randal Kolo Muani all drop back to the bench.

Nuno Mendes and Fabian also return.

(Getty Images)

Hummels fit for Dortmund as Sabitzer, Can and Maatsen all return

19:12 , George Flood

So as expected, Mats Hummels has shaken off his weekend knock to start in the Dortmund defence.

Marcel Sabitzer has recovered from illness to take his place in midfield, with captain Emre Can and Ian Maatsen also returning after domestic suspensions.

Donyell Malen and Sebastien Haller are both back on the bench after injury.

The returns of Maatsen, Can and Sabitzer to Edin Terzic’s starting XI mean Marius Wolf, Salih Ozcan and Felix Nmecha all drop to the bench tonight.

(REUTERS)

Dortmund lineup

18:58 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Subs: Ozcan, Nmecha, Haller, Reus, Wolf, Moukoko, Malen, Sule, Meyer, Laurenz Lotka, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens

PSG lineup

18:58 , George Flood

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Fabian, Vitinha, Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Subs: Navas, Ugarte, Goncalo Ramos, Asensio, Danilo Pereira, Lee, Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Lucas Beraldo, Skriniar, Tenas, Muani

Luis Enrique: Quadruple possibility is 'motivation' for PSG

18:44 , George Flood

PSG could yet end the 2023/24 campaign with a historic trophy quadruple.

Having won the Trophee des Champions against Toulouse in January and clinched a 12th Ligue 1 title at the weekend, they obviously remain alive in the Champions League and also take on Lyon in the Coupe de France final in Lille later this month.

And head coach Luis Enrique admits that the potential for such a feat is offering his side extra motivation for the season run-in.

"The quadruple? Of course we talk about it. It's a motivation,” he said on Tuesday.

"It is a way of writing the club's history and the city's history. But most important is not what we win but how we win, how we play."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Terzic warns Dortmund against Mbappe fixation

18:27 , George Flood

Despite all the inevitable focus on Mbappe, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has warned against his side being too preoccupied with that single threat against a team he said is “built” to win the Champions League.

He said at last night’s pre-match press conference: "It's the question you hear the most, 'How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?'

“But if you focus only on Kylian Mbappe, then comes Ousmane Dembele or [Goncalo] Ramos, or Vitinha, or [Achraf] Hakimi, or [Randal] Kolo Muani and all the others. They have unbelievable quality.

"If we want to focus on one thing, then we need to focus on the ball.

“If we worry about the ball – there's just one – then it's much harder for them to score."

Mbappe braced for final shot at PSG Champions League glory

18:16 , George Flood

All eyes will once again be focused on a certain Kylian Mbappe tonight.

The Champions League is the only major trophy to still elude the superstar forward, who has one final chance to win it with PSG before departing in the summer.

And it could well be future employers Real Madrid that stand in his way at the final hurdle.

Oh the narrative!

(AFP via Getty Images)

18:05 , George Flood

I think it’s fair to say the travelling PSG fans are making their presence felt on the streets of Dortmund this evening..

Predicted lineups

17:57 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport sees both teams lining up tonight...

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Ugarte, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Dortmund vs PSG prediction

17:50 , George Flood

PSG did not win any of their matches away from home in the group stage, but have responded by beating Real Sociedad and then Barcelona in Spain on their way to reaching the semi-finals.

Dortmund surely need to take a lead to France, but it is PSG who have the star quality in forward areas to make the difference. They can take control of this tie.

PSG to win, 2-1.

(Getty Images)

PSG team news

17:47 , George Flood

Champions PSG rested a number of players in their 3-3 home Ligue 1 draw with relegation-battling Le Havre on Saturday, no doubt with this semi-final tussle in mind.

However, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Hernandez should all return to Luis Enrique’s starting XI tonight.

PSG remain without the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico due to injury.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dortmund team news

17:41 , George Flood

A boost for Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic comes with the fitness of veteran defender Mats Hummels, who was forced off in Saturday’s heavy 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at RB Leipzig but has been declared fit to feature tonight.

BVB captain Emre Can is back after serving a domestic suspension along with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, while Donyell Malen and Sebastien Haller have also been in training this week after injury.

The same is also true of Marcel Sabitzer, who has been dealing with illness.

Dortmund are definitely still missing Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini and teenage forward Julien Duranville, however.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Dortmund vs PSG

17:35 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK tonight on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Dortmund vs PSG LIVE!

17:29 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the 2023/24 Champions League semi-finals.

Last night we had Bayern Munich’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first last-four tie, while tonight our focus stays in Germany for the third meeting this season between familiar foes Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates throughout!