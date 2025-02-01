Spurs close on Danso while Dortmund eye loan for Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka

Kevin Danso, an Austria international, has made 128 appearances for Lens. Photograph: sportpix/Alamy

Tottenham are set to win the race to sign Lens centre-back Kevin Danso. The 26-year-old has attracted plenty of interest in the January transfer window and was reportedly close to joining Wolves.

However, with defender Radu Dragusin the latest Tottenham player to suffer an injury, it is understood the north London club have moved quickly to recruit Danso in a deal set to be worth €25m (£20.9m).

Related: Aston Villa close on deal to loan Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

Danso started out in the MK Dons academy before joining Augsburg as a teenager. An unsuccessful loan spell at Southampton followed in the 2019-20 campaign, but over the last few years he has established himself as an Austria international and impressed with Lens.

After 128 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, Danso is now expected to join Tottenham to boost Ange Postecoglou’s depleted squad and get another chance in the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Carney Chukwuemeka on loan. The midfielder is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and wants to find a new challenge.

Dortmund are long-term admirers of Chukwuemeka, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for £20m in the summer of 2022, and are pushing to seal a deal that would take the 21-year-old to Germany for the rest of the season.

It is not clear whether the Bundesliga side will look to include an option or obligation to buy. Juventus and Porto have also made inquiries about Chukwuemeka this month and there has been interest from Everton and West Ham.

Chukwuemeka, who caught the eye after emerging from Villa’s academy, is looking to kickstart his career after a frustrating 18 months. He was making encouraging strides under Mauricio Pochettino last season only for a knee injury to halt his momentum, and he has been out in the cold under Maresca. Chukwuemeka has made one start and four substitute appearances this season but has not featured in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who are interested in the Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, could offload several players before the deadline on Monday night. Ben Chilwell has tentative interest from Crystal Palace, Tottenham could rival Villa for Axel Disasi and João Félix’s future is up in the air.

On Saturday Dortmund won in the Bundesliga for the first time since 22 December, securing a 2-1 victory at Heidenheim.