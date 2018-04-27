Dortmund star Mario Gotze saved by hero mechanic after locking himself out of his luxury car

Woops

In case you were wondering if footballers were just like the us, you’ll enjoy this from Dortmund star Mario Gotze who managed to lock himself out of his car on Thursday.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner did the sort of thing we’ve all done once at some point, and was forced to call for help as an ADAC mechanic turned up to bail him out.

Thankfully for him (and for us let’s be honest), the chirpy Gotze saw the funny side of it and as a friend filmed on his Instagram story, was seen laughing and joking with the mechanic as he spent an hour slowly jimmying the door of his Mercedes-Benz open.

He then posed for photos with the mechanic and posted them to Instagram thanking the man for saving him from the embarrassment, which clearly he wasn’t that embarrassed about as he posted it to his 8.4million followers.

To the rescue

Seeing the funny side

A job well done

Gotze’s saviour

While he struggled to unlock his car, Gotze will be hoping he has better luck in Joachim Lowe’s World Cup squad this summer. Gotze scored the winner in the final four years ago against Argentina but is a fringe name these days, having been benched for Dortmund’s games against Schalke and Stuttgart recently.

He has only managed one assist in his last seven games for Dortmund leaving his hopes of playing at the World Cup hanging in the balance.

Oh well, at least he has his car back. Watch the madness below.



