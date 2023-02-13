Dortmund forward Moukoko out 6 weeks with ankle injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will be without Youssoufa Moukoko for about six weeks, ruling the Germany forward out of the team’s Champions League match against Chelsea on Tuesday and other games.

The 18-year-old Moukoko has an ankle ligament injury sustained Saturday in Dortmund’s league game with Werder Bremen, the Bundesliga club said Monday.

“It’s a bitter message for him and for us, especially now at this stage,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Moukoko, who has made two appearances for Germany, scored six goals and set up four more in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press