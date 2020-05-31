Dorset: Three seriously injured cliff-jumping at Durdle Door in Dorset

Three people have been seriously injured jumping off cliffs on the Jurassic Coast.

Dorset Police was called to the scene at about 3:45pm after reports of safety concerns for people jumping into the sea at Durdle Door, near Lulworth.

Three people have sustained serious injuries and are being treated by paramedics after air ambulances were called.

Police are asking people to stay away from the popular tourist spot, with lifeguards helping to clear the area.

Dorset Police Chief Inspector Claire Phillips said: "We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land. As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area.

"I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people."

Images posted on social media by Purbeck Police show the aircraft landing on the sand and crowds leaving the beach as the area was evacuated.

Words accompanying the post read: "Please avoid Durdle Door as the beach is now closed due to two helicopters having to land for two separate incidents. Expect high volumes of traffic as beach goers depart from the scene. Thank you."

Pictures taken earlier on Saturday showed the beach busy as the public were reminded to practise social distancing in the good weather following the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Videos posted to Twitter showed people jumping off the cliff, which is about 200ft high, as well as crowds of people sitting on the sand.