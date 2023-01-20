Dorothy Wang Teases a Life 'Shakeup' on Bling Empire: New York : 'Nothing Is Ever Really off Limits'

Dorothy Wang

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Dorothy Wang is trading one famous zip code for another.

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills cast member is enjoying a fresh start after swapped coasts and signing on to appear in Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, her first full-time television stint since 2016.

"I honestly always loved New York," the 34-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I want to change. I want to meet new people, I want to explore new restaurants. I needed a shakeup. I felt like being born and raise in Beverly Hills, as much as I built this perfect life for myself, it just kind of got too perfect for me."

Dorothy Wang 2023 Press photos

Josh Ryan

For four seasons airing 2014 to 2016, Wang appeared on the E! reality series that followed her lavish, over-the-top lifestyle alongside close pals including Morgan Stewart McGraw, 34, EJ Johnson, 30, and Jonny Drubel, 32.

In the eight years since she's been on air, Wang feels like she's "grown a lot" explaining, "I feel like year to year sometimes I grow so much. I've become so much more secure and so much more confident."

She continues, "I think I'm less superficial than I was when I was young," she explains. "It's not so much about workings and cars and this and that there. It's more about our relationships and wanting to be a good friend to people and just developing real relationships."

Dorothy Wang 2023 Press photos

Josh Ryan

Her new show, Bling Empire: New York, will be the first spin-off for Netflix's Bling Empire, which launched in Los Angeles in 2021 and told the stories of "L.A.'s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun-seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series."

For its Big Apple extension, Wang teases viewers will see her "acclimating to the city and just exploring and having fun there. I think that's the thing that New York brought, too — it was a whole new world for me to play in over there."

Wang also promises she won't shy away from living her truth — even if it means there's some drama along the way.

"I've just been doing this for so long, nothing is ever really off limits," she tells PEOPLE. "I've always lived my life very openly, whether it's in front of a camera or someone I just met, I'll tell them everything. I don't know if it's a good quality or a bad quality, but I just am very open about things. So there really hasn't ever been anything that's off limits for me."

Bling Empire: New York is now streaming on Netflix.