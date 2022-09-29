Dorman Products Names Michael P. Dickerson As Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management

Dorman Products, Inc.

COLMAR, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced the addition of Michael P. Dickerson as Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management effective September 26, 2022.



Mike served most recently as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. and its predecessor Aaron’s Inc., and held similar positions at Gannet Co., Inc., The Babcock & Wilcox Company and General Cable Corporation. In addition to over two decades of investor relations experience, Mike has held several executive finance positions with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, treasury, and financial operations. Mike is a CPA and an IRC (investor relations charter) holder, and a member of the senior roundtable of the National Investor Relations Institute.

“We believe it’s important to continue to enhance our relationships with the financial community and our overall investor relations program,” said Dorman’s Chief Financial Officer David Hession. “Mike’s experience in investor relations, combined with his executive level financial background, makes him an ideal candidate to help us achieve these objectives.”

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the motor vehicle aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Story continues

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael P. Dickerson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management

mdickerson@dormanproducts.com

(517) 667-4003







