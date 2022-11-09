Dorman Launches 300+ Repair Solutions Engineered to Save Time and Money for Vehicle Technicians and Owners

·6 min read
COLMAR, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today the release of more than 300 new motor vehicle parts, half of which are first-to-the-aftermarket exclusives. The new products advance Dorman’s mission of providing repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Among the new releases are more than a dozen innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions designed to help save time, save money, or increase reliability.

A new OE FIX climate control module (599-294) designed to fit 1.7 million 2001-2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles is the latest example of Dorman’s “technicians and owners first” approach to the automotive aftermarket. The hardworking Express and Savana are two of the most popular full-size vans in America and the choice of many commercial users. The original equipment climate control has four variants, all of which are typically subject to heavy use. When those modules fail, model-specific replacements can be extremely difficult to find, often forcing owners to settle for inferior remanufactured or salvage yard parts.

The new Dorman OE FIX climate control module is made in the USA in our advanced electronics facility and is all-new construction. It comes complete with a variety of interchangeable buttons so the unit can be easily customized to match the functionality and appearance of the van’s specific model make and year. For our customers, this means one aftermarket-exclusive Dorman part can easily replace four separate original equipment module part numbers, saving inventory space and stocking hassles. For vehicle technicians and DIYers, the module offers simple plug-and-play installation and a seamlessly attractive repair engineered to restore all original equipment functions and factory-new climate control appearance.

Another November OE FIX release is designed to help technicians streamline increasingly common turbocharger repairs and replacements on popular late-model Chevrolet Cruze, Chevrolet Trax, and Buick Encore vehicles. Professionals know a thorough turbo repair must include replacing all the old turbo lines to help prevent costly customer comebacks. Dorman’s new OE FIX turbocharger replacement line kit (667-023) includes all six lines required, each engineered from premium materials to match the fit and function of the factory turbo lines on a combined 1.5+ million GM vehicles. Technicians can look forward to eliminating the time and frustration required to source and purchase these parts individually, and count on the reliable quality offered by the aftermarket leader in turbocharger components and accessories.

Dorman has a growing and enthusiastic customer audience for its labor-saving pre-assembled products that range from loaded struts and loaded knuckles to windshield wiper motor/transmission combos. This month, the company is adding to its roster of loaded brake backing plates with new coverage for over 400,000 2011-2012 Ford Super Duty trucks. These backing plates (926-265 and 926-266) are pre-assembled with the components required to make a complete parking brake repair and are designed to eliminate the frustrating, unpredictable work required to replace individual corroded components.

“Dorman was proud to display and demonstrate these and many other new solutions this past week at the annual AWDA and AAPEX industry events. Our valued customers have come to rely on the new aftermarket solutions brought to market by the Dorman team, and their response  was truly energizing. Dorman has made a commitment to lead the industry with its innovative solutions engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability. With a growing catalog of more than 118,000 parts, Dorman has the solution for your automotive, truck and specialty vehicle needs,” said Eric Luftig, Dorman Senior Vice President, Product and Engineering.

Other new product highlights for November 2022 include:

  • Five made-in-USA convenient aftermarket-exclusive serrated wheel stud offerings that eliminate the hassle of sourcing individual hardware for select 2016-2022 Ford Mustang (610-631), 2004-2015 Nissan Titan (610-646), 2013-2023 Mazda (610-657), various Toyota (610-659) and 2020-2021 Chevrolet and GMC (610-675) vehicles

  • A first-to-aftermarket Dorman OE FIX upgraded camshaft bridge cover (635-050) designed to fit 1.4+ million Audi and Volkswagen vehicles. The cover features an upgraded one-piece stainless steel housing with a mesh screen laser-welded into place instead of the factory design's plastic housing, and a filter with 3X the tensile strength and larger openings than the original equipment filter - small enough to capture damaging debris, while mitigating the harmful effects of oil pressure pulsations. This improved cover design is engineered for peak engine performance and to eliminate worries about costly damage from unfiltered contaminants.

  • An OE FIX turbo oil return line (667-520) covering a combined 2 million Buick Encore, Chevrolet Cruze, Sonic, and Trax vehicles. This turbo line is constructed of much more durable corrugated stainless steel than the factory part in the line's flexible center section, and securely mated to rugged aluminum connecting ends. This improved design helps ensure proper oil flow while offering a long-lasting repair.

  • A cost-effective OE FIX trailer brake control switch circuit board (601-237) designed to fit a combined 7 million Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC trucks and SUVs. When the original trailer brake control module circuit board fails on certain vehicles, the dealer solution is to replace the entire trailer brake control module assembly. This aftermarket-exclusive repair solution allows the direct replacement of only the failed circuit board, saving significant repair expense.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 300+ featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


