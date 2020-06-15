Doritos Has New Tangy Pickle Chips That You’ll Want to Eat by the Handful

Photo credit: Instagram @junkfoodonthego

From Best Products

Yes, pickle-flavored Doritos exist and, yes, they’re available in the United States. The new Doritos Tangy Pickle from Frito-Lay will bring that sour taste you love in a crunchy form.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Doritos has come out with a pickle flavor in the past, but the Intense Pickle chips were only available in Canada. So it looks like this is the first time that a pickle-flavored Doritos are on shelves in the U.S. We’re just as surprised as you that it took this long for them to come out.

Based off of the name, we can only assume that the new Doritos have a vinegar-y taste. The “i” in pickle is replaced by a lightning bolt, so we’re hoping that means the chips have a real kick to them.









Thanks to a few Instagram accounts, including @junkfoodonthego and @theimpulsivebuy, we know that Dollar General is carrying the new flavor. It’s not clear if this is an exclusive snack, like Pringles Chicken & Waffles and Fritos Bar-B-Q, but you might as well make the dollar store your first stop.

No matter how many pickle-flavored foods come out, we can never get enough of these different brands’ takes on the salty bite. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that these Doritos aren’t a limited-edition snack, because we can already tell they’re a winner.

Story continues

Read More:

Vlasic Pickle Chips Are Getting Us in the Mood to Snack

Pringles Has a Special Pickle Rick Flavor for a Limited Time

This Restaurant Used Pickles Instead of Bread on Its Sandwiches

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like