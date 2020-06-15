Doritos Has New Tangy Pickle Chips That You’ll Want to Eat by the Handful
Yes, pickle-flavored Doritos exist and, yes, they’re available in the United States. The new Doritos Tangy Pickle from Frito-Lay will bring that sour taste you love in a crunchy form.
Doritos has come out with a pickle flavor in the past, but the Intense Pickle chips were only available in Canada. So it looks like this is the first time that a pickle-flavored Doritos are on shelves in the U.S. We’re just as surprised as you that it took this long for them to come out.
Based off of the name, we can only assume that the new Doritos have a vinegar-y taste. The “i” in pickle is replaced by a lightning bolt, so we’re hoping that means the chips have a real kick to them.
As someone who enjoys pickle-flavored Pringles and ate pickle and tuna sandwiches as a kid, I'm disappointed the U.S. hasn't had pickle-flavored Doritos before. But now we have them and I can enjoy the buildup of pickle-flavored Doritos dust on my fingers. Also, the I in pickle on the front of the bag has been replaced with a lightning bolt. That right there makes me forgive Frito-Lay for taking so long to bring pickle Doritos to the U.S. Spotted by Grace B at Dollar General.
Thanks to a few Instagram accounts, including @junkfoodonthego and @theimpulsivebuy, we know that Dollar General is carrying the new flavor. It’s not clear if this is an exclusive snack, like Pringles Chicken & Waffles and Fritos Bar-B-Q, but you might as well make the dollar store your first stop.
No matter how many pickle-flavored foods come out, we can never get enough of these different brands’ takes on the salty bite. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that these Doritos aren’t a limited-edition snack, because we can already tell they’re a winner.
