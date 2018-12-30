Doris Robinson Award: 'Every coach' needs an Infantino

(STATS) - Chris Infantino was looking at the academic credentials of previous winners of the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and couldn't help but be impressed.

"Seeing people like that receive this award lets me know how distinguished and honorable it is to even be considered for the award," he said.

This year's winner is pretty special himself as the Stony Brook senior offensive tackle excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond. He is studying to become a doctor, seeking to change lives by treating disorders of the brain and spinal cord. Having already graduated as a double major in biology and psychology, he is pursuing a master's degree in biomedical sciences with a concentration in neuroscience.

Infantino's career direction began long ago. He was only 11 when he was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM. Following a vaccination, a brief but widespread attack of inflammation on his brain caused him to slip into a coma for about 10 days. The experience sparked his passion for science and medicine.

As a Stony Brook student-athlete, Infantino has been doing research since his sophomore year. He's had summer internships at New York University, studying autism, and the University of Kentucky's Sanders Brown Center for Aging, part of a team researching Alzheimer's disease, which, Infantino points out, Eddie Robinson developed late in life.

Infantino's academic experiences also include being an ambassador for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, attending meetings and conferences; participating in Uplifting Athletes, a fundraising event to raise awareness for rare disease research; and volunteering with patients at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

On the field, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Infantino was a starter for the top rushing offense in CAA Football this season.

Seawolves coach Chuck Priore said "every coach wants and needs a young man like Chris Infantino in his football program." That's to raise the bar in many ways.

Infantino will receive the Doris Robinson Award at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet Friday night in Frisco, Texas.