Doris Bill re-elected chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation
In an election marked with enhanced safety precautions due to COVID-19, Doris Bill has been re-elected to a third term as chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.
According to preliminary results, Bill received 235 votes for chief, over 70 more than her closest rival, Sean Smith. Ian Kuster finished in third place with 26 votes.
Sixteen candidates sought six council positions in Wednesday's election, with preliminary results showing Rosemary Waugh-Wilson, Charlene Charlie, Jessie Dawson, Jess Ryder, Raymond Sydney, and Charles Joseph Chief being elected.
However, chief returning officer Norman Eady said an automatic recount is triggered if two candidates are within four votes of each other. Preliminary results show Chief, with 170 votes, just four votes ahead of the seventh-place finisher, Howard MacIntosh, and therefore a recount will take place Thursday at noon.
The election proceeded as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials taking extra precautions including spacing polling booths further apart, controlling the size of the group present, and cleaning polling booths after each use.
Full preliminary results from the election are below:
Chief
Doris Bill (elected) 235
Sean Smith 162
Ian Kuster 26
Council
Rosemary Waugh-Wilson (elected) 202
Charlene Charlie (elected) 192
Jessie Dawson (elected) 190
Jess Ryder (elected) 187
Raymond Sydney (elected) 187
Charles Joseph Chief (elected) 170
Howard MacIntosh 166
Mike Stanley 145
Alicia Vance 128
Allan Taylor 126
William F. Carlick 94
Edith Baker 92
Ray Webb 85
Amanda Calbery 74
Teresa Lynn Ward 64
Elaine Smarch 58