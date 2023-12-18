Dorinda Medley Plans to Sell Blue Stone Manor One Day: 'I Don’t See Myself There Forever' (Exclusive)

"I’m not someone who is going to hold on to anything too long. I believe in transitions," the reality star tells PEOPLE exclusively

Getty;Bravo Dorinda Medley, Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda Medley says she eventually plans to bid adieu to her iconic Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE promoting her appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which is now streaming on Peacock, the reality star, 59, opens up about someday parting with her beloved Massachusetts abode.



"I never thought I would keep Blue Stone Manor for as long as I did," Medley admits. "After [my late husband] Richard passed, I was convinced I was going to sell it. My mother said, 'Wait a year! Don’t do anything when you’re in this state.' So I really thought I’d get rid of it, because for me, Blue Stone Manor was something I bought with Richard and a place for Richard to retire to. I never thought I’d live here alone. I just didn’t see a place for it in my day-to-day after his death."

Medley says, however, that seeing how her home has "taken on this incredible life now, 11 years later since Richard has not been with us, has been a real blessing."

"I mean, Architectural Digest just named it as one of ’12 houses as iconic as their famous owners’ — which I was really floored by — and we sold out tickets for fans to come visit it in just 3 minutes," she adds. "The Bravo viewers have really just embraced it thanks to RHONY and RHUGT. It really is the ‘Disneyland of Housewives.’ "



Craig Barritt/Getty Dorinda Medley.

When the time does eventually come, Medley says she will happily part ways with her home after years of ownership.

"I’m not someone who is going to hold on to anything too long. I believe in transitions, I believe in pivots and I believe we are not our possessions," she says. "And you realize that [my daughter] Hannah loves it, but she doesn’t come up that much. And with my parents getting older, I say to myself, ‘Do I see myself being 70, walking around 18 acres and 11,000 square feet?’ It’s a lot."

"I love it, but it’s a lot to keep the house the way I want to keep it, so I don’t see myself there forever," Medley continues. "I might just see myself on the beach one day in a condo. Doesn’t that sound easier?"

The Bravo star adds, "But you can never say that I didn’t get everything out of that house and do it proud. I mean, I’ve got Blue Stone Manor bourbon, Blue Stone Manor maple syrup, Blue Stone Manor merchandise, now events — so I’ve really done it all."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Dorinda Medley.

While she still calls Blue Stone Manor home, Medley tells PEOPLE that she loves decorating it for the holidays, even if she got a delayed start at it this year.

"I did not get my Christmas decorations up at Blue Stone Manor early like I usually do this year. I only put them up during the second weekend of December," she says. "Can you imagine? It’s a disappointment."

Highlighting some of her favorite decorations that she puts up at the home, Medley notes, "There's so many good ones, how can we just pull out one?" before adding, "I’m a big wreath person, and I think that just signifies for me that the holidays are here — the welcoming wreaths."

"And I think my gingerbread candy houses are pretty outstanding," she adds. "And I like my dancing Santa too."



Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is now available to stream on Peacock.



Read the original article on People.