Dorian LPG Ltd.'s (NYSE:LPG) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

DorianG (NYSE:LPG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on DorianG's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DorianG is:

16% = US$132m ÷ US$837m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of DorianG's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, DorianG's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 30% does temper our expectations. Still, we can see that DorianG has seen a remarkable net income growth of 48% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared DorianG's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LPG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DorianG Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DorianG has very a high three-year median payout ratio of 197% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for DorianG.

While DorianG has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 67% over the next three years. However, DorianG's future ROE is expected to decline to 10% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like DorianG has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by a moderate ROE. Still, the ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

