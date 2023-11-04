Dorchester Abbey displays keyboard keys sculpture of The Last Supper

A sculpture made up of 50,000 keyboard keys, depicting one of Leonardo Da Vinci's most famous paintings, has gone on display at an abbey.

The contemporary Last Supper sculpture is currently at Dorchester Abbey in Oxfordshire.

It will be available during daylight hours at the abbey for the next six months.

The Reverend Jane Willis said it "brings together the ancient and historic right into the here and now".

The artwork took sculptor Peter Barnes five years to complete, with the keys creating a mosaic effect and also making up verses from the Bible, as well as single words for visitors to discover.

The Reverend Jane Willis said she had been delighted to welcome the artwork to Dorchester Abbey.

'Blew me away'

"It is very rounded, very flowing in its appearance so it leaves your imagination to fill in the detail," she said.

"It brings together the ancient and historic right into the here and now. When I saw it in real life it blew me away - quite surprisingly."

She had spotted the sculpture during a church visit in Windsor and wished to host it at Dorchester Abbey.

A system of winches, pulleys and ramps was used to slowly manoeuvre it into place, with just a few centimetres to spare.

"I'm excited that we have the Last Supper with us for Lent, Holy Week and Easter," Mrs Willis added.

"I'm finding seeing people engaging with the sculpture as fascinating as the piece itself.

"Every time I go into the abbey I find myself having great conversations about it - it's something you just want to reach out and touch,"

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.