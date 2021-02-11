Doral’s magical 2020 ended with an upset. A rematch awaits after another district title

Pam McDonald has done her best this year to make sure Doral Academy doesn’t forget how last season ended. Doral was unbeaten with 20 wins and ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to MaxPreps, before the season ended with a stunning loss to South Broward.

Almost a year later, the Firebirds still think about how they felt when their season ended with the Bulldogs’ upset in the region championship. Its what will drive them as the boys’ soccer region playoffs begin Tuesday following their 2-0, overtime win against Miami Beach in the District 16-Class 6A championship Wednesday in Doral.

“It sticks with us a lot,” Firebirds senior Enzo Traini said. “We want to get back what we lost and we’ve got to take our opportunities, and I feel like today we proved that we can go further.”

Traini scored in the 81st minute — just 29 seconds into overtime — and Doral (6-1-3) added another in the 89th minute to win the District 16-6A title for the second straight year.

Traini’s goal came right off the opening kickoff to the first half of extra time. The Firebirds quickly pushed the ball up the right flank and Josh Lopes wound up with possession in the box. The senior zipped a pass across the goal mouth and Traini knocked in the go-ahead goal to move Doral within 20 minutes of another district championship.

Eight minutes later, senior Miccael Val won a ball at midfield and fired a through ball to Manuel Calvo, who drew a penalty kick with a foul in box. Although the junior missed the penalty, the Hi-Tides’ save bounced out of bounds to give the Firebirds a corner kick. Senior Aaron Tamariz ripped a line drive toward the near post from the left corner and junior Diego Avalos deflected in the insurance goal at Doral Academy Preparatory School.

Despite the loss, Miami Beach still advances to the Region 4-6A quarterfinals. The Tides will face Everglades on Tuesday in Miramar.

After 80 minutes without any action, the Firebirds won the game with a flurry in the first half of extra time.

“We had a little rocky start, but McDonald whipped us back into shape,” Traini said. “We truly are what this team truly is and I believe in this team 100 percent.”

Neither team settled into a rhythm in the first half. Miami Beach (8-2-3) didn’t have its first shot until the ninth minute and Doral didn’t have its first until the 12th. Neither team put a shot on goal until the 30th minute.

“The first 20 minutes, it was our game,” McDonald said. “The second 20 minutes of the first half was there game.”

The Firebirds commanded most of the second half, but couldn’t finish and needed a leaping save by senior Giorgio Rubiano as time expired in regulation to just get to extra time. Seconds later, Doral had the breakthrough it needed.

Redemption hasn’t been smooth for the Firebirds this year. They lost four players to graduation and a handful of others to transfers. This season, Doral has lost additional players to injuries, COVID-19 protocols and academic ineligibility.

Despite it all, the Firebirds are back in the postseason and now a rematch with South Broward awaits Tuesday at home in the Region 4-6A quarterfinals.

“I always tell them to remember how you felt after that game,” McDonald said. “Never underestimate a team.”