Doral Academy and Pines Charter in region finals of girls’ soccer. Plus basketball & water polo

The Doral Academy girls’ soccer team edged St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 in a 6A region semifinal.

Pietra Tordin had a goal and an assist, and Emma Salas added a goal for the Firebirds (14-4-1).

After a scoreless first half, senior striker Pietra Tordin scored on a free kick from 30 yards with just under 29 minutes left in the game to give Doral a 1-0 lead.

Tordin later found junior midfielder Emma Salas who finished with 1 minute and 52 seconds remaining in the game for a 2-0 advantage.

The Raiders (19-3-1) did not give up. They quickly drove the ball into Doral territory and were awarded a penalty kick for a handball in the box. Aquinas senior midfielder Brooke Ricca converted the PK to cut the lead in half, but that was all the scoring Doral sophomore keeper Ayla Ramos and her defensive teammates allowed. Ramos finished with six saves.

Doral Academy plays Lourdes (15-1-3) in the region final on Tuesday.

GIRLS: 6A Region Semifinal: Lourdes 4, Palm Beach Gardens-Dwyer 3 (2OT): Sienna Aviles, Coco Aguilar, Tessa Abreu, and Samantha Diaz each scored. Eva Cova had an assist.

Tied at two after regulation, overtime determined the winner. Abreu scored in the first 10-minute overtime period. Dwyer evened things in the second 10-minute overtime, but Diaz then scored the winner with about four minutes remaining in that second overtime period.

More region soccer

GIRLS: 5A Region Semifinal: Pembroke Pines Charter 3, Archbishop McCarthy 0: The Jaguars beat Archbishop McCarthy again, after a tough district final win on PKs.

Last season, the Mavericks defeated Pembroke Pines Charter on PKs in the district finals and region semifinals, This season the Jaguars beat Archbishop McCarthy on PKs in the district finals and most recently in the region semifinal in regulation.

In the sixth minute of the region semifinal, freshman GG Burbridge scored off a pass from Riley Ahearn. In the 20th minute, Burbridge scored again (her 11th of the season) on a sharp pass by Lexi Moscoso. The Jaguars (15-0-4) extended the lead in the 35th minute on a free kick by Kaitlin Fernandez from 40 yards into the upper corner.

In the second half, Pembroke Pines Charter’s strong defense took control of the game. Goalkeeper Madison Casanova, an 8th grader, recorded her 17th shutout of the season with solid support from the backline (Sabrina Araujo, Natali Brito, Kaitlin Fernandez, Lexi Moscoso, Cariana Pou).

In the region final on Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Charter faces Naples (14-3-4), which beat Plantation-American Heritage 1-0 in another region semifinal.

GIRLS: 3A Region Semifinal: Palmer Trinity 3, Westminster Christian 0: Lila Algarin scored twice and Scarlett Baur once. Cailyn Sullivan had an assist, and keeper Brittney Mills recorded her seventh shutout.

The Falcons (11-2-1) play North Broward Prep (15-4-2) in the region final on Tuesday.

District basketball

The Columbus boys’ basketball team started its playoff run on a strong note, assuring a spot in the region quarterfinals.

BOYS: District 15-7A Semifinal: Columbus 67, Coral Gables 43: The Explorers jumped out to a 19-6 first quarter lead on freshman Benny Fragela’s three 3-pointers and punctuated by three Boozer dunks (Cayden 1, Cameron 2).

Columbus went into the locker room at halftime up by 17. Pressure defense held Coral Gables star swingman Romulo Delgado scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Boozer led Columbus with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Cayden Boozer had 14 points. Garyn Bess had seven assists. Benny Fragela finished with 14 on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and 5-of-6 shooting overall.

COL (23-3): Boozer, Cayden 14; Huesa, Nicholas 2; Miranda, Angelo 5; Bess, Garyn 5; Boozer, Cameron 18; Noriega, Kevin 3; Fragela, Benny 14; Abdullahi, Malik 6. CG (12-9): Crymes, Jake 2; Gonzalez, Daniel 17; Antoine-Taffe, M. 12; Delgado, Romulo 12. Half: COL 34-17. 3-Pters: Boozer, Cam. 1; Noriega, K 1; Fragela, B. 4; Gonzalez, D. 3; Antoine-Taffy, M. 1; Delgado, Rom. 1. Asts: Bess, Garyn 7; Boozer, Cay. 3. Rebs: Boozer, Cam. 13.

Region basketball

The Palmer Trinity girls’ basketball team completed a three-game sweep of Carrollton this season en route to its ninth consecutive win. In the latest, the Falcons beat Carrollton 62-36 in a 3A region quarterfinal.

Palmer Trinity (17-7) plays Westminster Academy (23-5) on Tuesday in a region semifinal. The Lions, who beat Palmer Trinity during the season, defeated Coral Shores in a region quarterfinal.

Palmer Trinity 62, Carrollton 36: PT: Montes 25, Leon 16, Deleon 16, Kaplan 5. Half: PT 30-14. 3-Ptrs: Deleon 2, Montes 1, Kaplan 1, Leon 1. Rebs: Montes 8. Stls: Leon 5. Asts: Montes 6 Blks: Porto 4.

GIRLS: 6A Region QF: Blanche Ely 76, Lourdes 31: Ely (18-9) advances to play BCAA Big 8 Champ St. Thomas Aquinas (23-4) in a region semifinal on Tuesday. The Raiders, who eliminated North Miami in a region quarterfinal, are 2-0 against Ely this season, including a district title win. Lourdes ended its season 16-6.

LOUR: Mayor 10, Llevat 3, Perez 2, Picasso 16. 3-Ptrs: Mayor 2. Rebs: Picasso 6. Asts: Mayor 5. Blks: Picasso 2.

Water polo

GIRLS: Miami Beach 12, Krop 9: A. Krasner (MB) 5 goals; L. Balzano (MB) 3 goals; M. Shein (Krop) 3 goals.

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 19, Gulliver Prep 14: Holly Alesandro 7 goals; Amanda Harris 4 goals. RE (1-0).

BOYS: Belen Jesuit 19, Mast Academy 6: Dylan Veccio 5 goals; Carlos Veccio Jr. 4 goals; Antonio Franco 4 goals; Andre de León 2 goals. BEL 6-0.

BOYS: Miami Beach 10, Krop 9 (OT): C. Berman (MB) 6 goals; E. Figari (MB) 1 goal, game winner; A. Ruah (Krop) 5 goals.

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 9, Gulliver Prep 7: Paolo Rebessi 4 goals; Victor Perez 2 goals. RE (1-1).

Winter All County Ballots

Miami Herald All County ballots for Broward and Miami Dade winter high school varsity sports were emailed to athletic directors.

No ballots for competitive cheerleading and wrestling. Those will be determined by state results.

If you are a Broward and Miami Dade varsity basketball or soccer coach and did not get a ballot, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results, top performers and stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com