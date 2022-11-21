Doping scandals putting Kenyan athletics on 'road to nowhere' - Julius Yego

Michelle Katami - BBC Sport Africa, Kenya
·5 min read
Diana Kipyokei wins the Boston marathon in 2021
Diana Kipyokei, winner of the women's race at the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance - and also charged with obstructing investigators

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego says Kenyan athletes are on a road to "nowhere" if the current spate of doping cases continues in the famed running nation.

So far this year 17 athletes from the East African country have been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for a range of violations.

A further eight Kenyans have been provisionally suspended, with the outcomes of their cases pending.

Yego, who won the javelin world title in 2015, is irritated by the news of each sanction by the AIU, and has called for more athletes to speak out about the dangers of doping.

"Whoever is indulging in these drugs should be ashamed of himself or herself," Yego told BBC Sport Africa.

"We should raise our voices and create awareness. If we do not speak up, then we are going [down] a very dangerous path. Then Kenya will be nowhere in athletics."

The 33-year-old continued: "Ignorance is the worst thing, that has killed many athletes.

"Maybe someone wants a shortcut to success. The only way to success is serious training. Responsibility lies with athletes here."

In response to the glut of positive doping results involving its athletes, a government minister says Kenya will launch "a serious war against doping".

"We are going to criminalise doping to levels you cannot imagine. We are going to be very, very harsh," said Ababu Namwamba, the cabinet secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts.

"Kenya is a very proud sporting nation. We pride ourselves for being world-beaters, but we beat the world playing clean. I want all of us to say 'no' to doping."

The AIU has handed out bans for a range of violations by Kenyans but has observed a recent trend in the country, with 10 athletes testing positive for triamcinolone acetonide since last year.

In comparison, only two other athletes have returned positive tests for the banned substance during the same period.

"There is no getting around it - there is a lot of doping in Kenya," the head of the AIU, Brett Clothier, recently told Kenya's NTV.

"This is a very serious issue and this is a very serious moment for Kenyan athletics. We are getting much better at catching athletes and there is really nowhere to hide."

'We shall punish you severely'

Marius Kipserem on the podium at the Rotterdam Marathon in 2021
Marathon runner Marius Kipserem was given a three-year ban last month for using recombinant erythropoietin (EPO)

Kenya is among seven countries deemed a 'Category A' federation - the highest doping risk - by the AIU, meaning athletes from the countries have to undergo at least three tests in the 10 months prior to a major event to be able to compete there.

Athletics Kenya says it is "doing everything possible" to "unearth the perpetrators" of the doping scandals which have rocked the country.

A statement from the governing body added it intends to "maintain its no-holds-barred fight" against the use of prohibited performance-enhancing substances.

The organisation said it had undertaken a countrywide initiative to equip athletes and coaches with skills and knowledge to fight doping and has put in place "stringent measures" to prevent athletes from "falling prey to unscrupulous coaches and managers".

Namwamba says he aims to bring proposals to amend Kenya's laws to criminalise doping.

"As a government, we are going to make doping very expensive - to elevate doping substances to the same level as hard drugs," he added.

"If we catch you engaged in doping, we shall punish you severely."

Echoes of Russia

Milcah Chemos Cheywa, Athletics Kenya's athletes' representative, has warned that more doping cases could see the country banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Russia was given a four-year ban from all major sporting events by Wada in autumn 2019 after the country's anti-doping agency was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.

Untainted athletes were still able to compete under a neutral flag, while the sanction was later reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We are almost going the Russian way," Chemos Cheywa, the 2013 women's world steeplechase champion, told BBC Sport Africa.

"We need to take this thing seriously. I only request our government to work on any bill that can criminalize these athletes, so that at least we can reduce the number [who are doping]."

The majority of athletes banned have been road runners or marathon runners, with 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei among those provisionally suspended after a positive test for triamcinolone acetonide.

Two-time Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge says the increasing number of doping cases is "worrying" and "clean sport is the way to go".

"It is not healthy and we are not seeing light on the finishing point," the 38-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"People want to reap from where they have never sown. They're looking for all the shortcuts to get finances. It's immoral."

Around the BBC - Sounds
Around the BBC - Sounds
Around the BBC footer - Sounds
Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Latest Stories

  • Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss

    REGINA — Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game. Collaros, the reigning two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player, sat in front of the media after the stunning setback and tried to explain why the heavily-favoured Bombers lost to the Argos. “I don’t think that we got into a good rhythm at any point in the game offensively," said Collaros, who finished 14-of-23 passing

  • Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s ‘bullet-proof’ in response to interview backlash

    The Manchester United striker was heavily critical of the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview broadcast last week

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • The World Cup vanished 56 years ago — and this Ottawa man discovered it was missing

    When John McLarens realized the World Cup had disappeared, all he could do was laugh. In March 1966, McLarens was working as a security guard in a downtown London hall where the gold cup — then known as the Jules Rimet Trophy — was on exhibition. England was hosting the global soccer tournament that summer and the trophy was being showcased at Methodist Central Hall as part of a big rare stamp show. McLarens, an aspiring actor, would take all sorts of jobs just to pay the bills. On the day of th

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ