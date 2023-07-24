Dooryard ends with a rocking finale and loads of praise for what it delivers

The Dooryard Arts Festival came to a rocking end Saturday, July 23, with a high-energy performance by rising Fredericton rockers The Hypochondriacs on the Main Stage on Woodstock's waterfront.

Dooryard and River Valley Arts Alliance (RiVA) president Gloria Yachyshen wore a broad but tired smile as she took in the final acts under the big tent on Saturday night.

She said the triumphant return of the whole festival delivered what it hoped, showcasing acclaimed musicians, comedians, artists and family entertainment to the community.

Yachyshen credited the hardworking volunteers, generous sponsors, public support and the cooperation of the many talented performers for making the festival one to remember.

The festival's final day began early with the unveiling of artist Kerry O'Toole's permanently installed artistic installation, The Fisherman, on the waterfront.

The day included a vendor's market along King Street and several free performances under the big tent, including Fredericton theatre troupe The Calithumpians, Celtic performers Fingal's Rant, traditional Miramichi and folk songs by singer Mike Bravener, and Carleton County rising country brothers, the Martin Boys.

Acclaimed chamber performers Pallmer combined pop and their classical training to entertain music lovers in the intimate setting of Connell House Saturday afternoon.

The festival offered free family activities, art opportunities, workshops, and artistic displays throughout the day.

New Brunswick comedy star James Mullinger brought his east coast, small-town and observational humour to the McCain Community Theatre Saturday evening. With fellow comedian Jake Martin opening the show, Mullinger blended tales of leaving the U.K. to become a proud Canadian with his local comedic knowledge of Carleton County to share the funny side of small-town life.

Saturday's highlight, like on Friday, took place on the Woodstock waterfront's Main Stage leading up to The Hypochondriac's high-energy finale.

The Main Stage performances began with four talented Indigenous singer-songwriters sharing the stage as the Hello Crows.

Judie Acquin, Quinn Bonnell, Dylan Ward and Mattie Comeau, who hail from different areas of New Brunswick, formed the Hello Crows last year to share their common culture, love of music and songwriting skills.

Ward described the Hello Crows as an Indigenous songwriting circle of individual singer-songwriters who support each other on stage.

Comeau said the four easily parked their egos as individuals and worked well together as a band.

Ward said the band jumped at the chance to perform at Dooryard, noting the Main Stage sits in sight of the Wolastoq, with its deep cultural roots.

He said the Hello Crows plan to play soon in Miramichi and at the Harvest Festival in September. Ward said they hope to take on the full band persona and enter the studio to record their first album soon.

On the Dooryard Main Stage, the Hello Crows backed each other as they took turns at the mic performing their own songs and covers relating to their cultural and personal struggles, their reflections on the past, and their hopes for the future.

The Fredericton band, The Tortoise. The Hare. & The Millionaire, followed with their high-energy combination of rock, blues and funk. Woodstock-area music fans are familiar with the group and welcomed them with open arms.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Nico Paolo made her first visit to Dooryard. The singing and recording sensation from Portugal, via St. John's N.L, mellowed the crowd with her soft voice and emotion-filled lyrics from her debut self-titled album.

The album was long-listed for the prestigious Polaris Music Award.

Fresh from the packed McCain Community Theatre, Mullinger headed straight to the Dooryard Main Stage.

He and assistant Katelin Dean, a former Woodstock resident, journalist and original member of the Dooryard Arts Festival, took the stage to introduce The Hypochondriacs.

Mullinger, as he's done consistently on social media before and after the event, praised the festival and its organizers. He called it a fantastic example of what's possible in a small town.

Dooryard's focus on music, art, community and celebration of togetherness was displayed throughout the three-day festival, including a bonus performance at Connell House on Sunday by Woodstock's own Tin Pan Darlings, featuring sisters Tracy and Amy Anderson.

Kendall Moir, a Dooryard member and festival organizer, defined Dooryard as he introduced the Hello Crows to open Saturday's Main Stage show.

At its core, the Dooryard festival was created to showcase our community to the rest of the world through music, art and culture," he said. "The festival is as diverse as the people who live in it. And being here is a reminder that as we celebrate all together, we should still have faith in humanity, for our humanity is the common thread that unites us.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun