DoorDash Users Score Free Food And Alcohol During App Glitch

A number of DoorDash users jumped on a deal that made their orders “free.99” after a glitch hit the app on Thursday.

The technical hiccup, according to Mashable, was from a “payment processing issue” that allowed users to place an order without entering payment information.

News of the glitch spread on Twitter and, on Thursday night and into Friday morning, users shared a number of their “free” orders, including $1,949.70 worth of Don Julio Reposado Tequila, more than $20,000 worth of seafood and Plan B.

You can check out a number of Twitter users’ posts during the glitch below.

doordash was all free cuz of a glitch and mfs went crazy LMAOO pic.twitter.com/GOrq4EHrvj — Spac𝓮 ⭐️ (@sadcrib) July 8, 2022

Ain’t gone be a wing left in Chicago with this DoorDash glitch going on 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ghqIyF2Ktj — Follow Da Realest (@Cameron_773) July 8, 2022

2k in liquor thank you doordash😘🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XwbzmfF3Y1 — 🖤 (@khaireebrown) July 8, 2022

not y’all getting plan b’s w the doordash glitch 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/POGRrnBjdj — ziya 🤎. (@ziyasnet) July 8, 2022

BRUHHHHH 😭😭😭😂 doordash gon take yall DOWNNNN pic.twitter.com/F6W2oJ7F4d — DeeBae 🫶🏾 (@prettiesttdeee) July 8, 2022

The “free” order fun allegedly didn’t last long, however, as users began to post screenshots of chargesfrom the app after their orders.

DoorDash, in a statement to Mashable, said the company was canceling orders made during the glitch.

“We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received,” the company said.

“We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this.”

The aftermath of the “free” orders led to a number of jokes and memes from Twitter users.

DoorDash bout to hire some elite debt collectors — Ahmed🇸🇴/INeedHoes.Eth (@big_business_) July 9, 2022

Did the doordash glitch yesterday and 4 vans have been parked outside my home since morning — C (@lherealchieff) July 8, 2022

Doordash charging everybody who did it today.. pic.twitter.com/j5GNo0ycrC — Herodotus (@HeroToxiko) July 8, 2022

the doordash ceo was definitely running around like mr. krabs last night — spice gurl didi ☆☆☆☆☆ (@hydingadork) July 8, 2022

DoorDash getting they shit back in blood😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lt0yYc4uZR — 💔 (@STA1Butler) July 8, 2022

