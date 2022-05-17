Door still open on potential Windsor LG Chem plant

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press - image credit)

Windsor is not yet out of the running for a new, $2.5 billion LG Chem plant, the company said.

The plant would supply cathodes and other materials to the EV battery plant being constructed in Windsor by LG and Stellantis.

Invest Windsor-Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie recently said on May 10 that LG Chem wouldn't be constructing the plant in Windsor over concerns with the available energy supply.

However, on Monday, an LG Chem spokesperson told CBC Windsor via email that a final decision on the plant has not been made.

"LG Chem is in the process of evaluating potential production sites in North America and Europe as part of its global expansion strategy," the email states. "No decision has been made at this time and anything to the contrary is speculation."

No further details were provided.

The statement comes after a May 13 Windsor campaign stop by Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who said that the region will have enough electricity for projects like the possible LG Chem plant.

During the stop, Ford re-committed to accelerating five hydro transmission projects in southwestern Ontario.

"We have the three transmission lines moving forward in rapid fashion, and that's going to be able to handle all the electricity needs that are needed in southwestern Ontario, but we have two more ready to go — as soon as we see the peak, we'll get it done," Ford said.

The LG Chem plant, if constructed, would bring between 1,000 and 1,500 jobs to the region, MacKenzie said.