‘My door is open but contingency plans must be made’ – Health Secretary

The Health Secretary has insisted his “door is open” to resume talks with health unions to avert unprecedented strike action in the NHS as he warned “there will be impacts on patients if the strikes go ahead”.

Steve Barclay said he is “very happy to continue dialogue” with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

It comes amid reports that armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles under contingency plans ahead of strikes by a range of different NHS workers.

Mr Barclay said he has not formally contacted the military about stepping in to assist the NHS during walkouts.

But officials will consider a “range of options” as part of contingency plans for strike days, he said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay was asked about health worker strikes during a visit to the Royal Marsden hospital in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking at a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, Mr Barclay said: “No formal request has been made by the Department of Health to the military but, of course, we will look as part of our normal contingency plans and a range of options.

“The priority for me is to continue the dialogue with the trade unions, with the RCN – I’ve been extremely clear that my door is open.

“They have raised a range of issues, not just pay, but also about working conditions, patient safety. And so I’m very happy to continue that dialogue with the RCN.

“But alongside that, it’s right that, with NHS England colleagues, with hospital leaders, that we look at our contingency plans and ensure we’re as best prepared as we can be, recognising that there will be impacts on patients if the strikes go ahead.”

The RCN confirmed on Friday that nurses in around half of all NHS trusts would walk out on December 15 and 20 in a dispute over pay.

It has been reported that Mr Barclay had urged the union to “come back to the table”, but not to discuss pay, instead wanting to talk about conditions such as pension arrangements, holidays, rosters and the availability of free coffee.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen wrote to Mr Barclay telling him it is “negotiations or nothing”.

An RCN spokesperson said: “When the Government would rather send for the military than negotiate with nurses, their priorities are seriously amiss.

“Today’s reports of striking nurses to be offered hot drinks by the minister shows this has become a patronising case of ‘tea and sympathy’.”