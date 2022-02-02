‘Doomsday’ Trailer: A Millennial Cult with a Deadly Mission Makes for a Sexy Good Time

Samantha Bergeson
“When I said this was a yoga retreat, I was sort of not telling the truth,” the trailer for “Doomsday” begins.

As the title may have indicated, there are fewer sun salutations and more sex cult craze at this particular wellness center. Part “Midsommar,” part “Yellowjackets” (check out that Antler Queen crown!), and a whole lot of (alleged) Scientology, Daytime Emmy–nominated limited series “Doomsday” promises salvation in the sexiest — and scariest — way possible.

IndieWire exclusively premiered the new “Doomsday” trailer, introducing audiences to the residents of a millennial cult. Per the official logline, the series portrays how “youthful idealism evolves into deadly extremism” while documenting “the eerie final months leading up to a horrific Jim Jones–style massacre.”

The cast includes Alice Kremelberg (“The Sinner”), Donald Paul (“Queen of the South”), and Mark St. Cyr (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”). The series was nominated for the 2021 Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Daytime Fiction program category, and was additionally honored at the Webby Awards.

Creator Sonja O’Hara — who also directed and co-stars — was inspired to write “Doomsday” after being cast in Scientology instructional videos.

“I became intrigued by the polarity between the public and private facades of secretive religious groups,” O’Hara said.

The Entertainment Squad production, helmed by CEO Shaked Berenson, added, “Drawing from her unique experience, Sonja explores topics of sexuality, identity and gender in the most authentic and personal way.”

Scientology has recently been at the center of various documentaries and limited series, including “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which revisited the “King of Queen” actress’ escape from the religion in 2013. The A&E documentary aired for three seasons, landing three consecutive Emmy nominations and winning for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017. The series featured former Scientologists telling stories about their experiences within the community, as well as former high-ranking officials from the organization who explore the policies and structure of Scientology, as IndieWire reported.

“Doomsday” is executive produced by Karin Agstam and Vincent Petrosini, with episodes directed by O’Hara, Micah Stuart, Jaspal Binning, Dan McBride, and Justin Holt.

“Doomsday” will be released on VOD and digital on March 1 by Entertainment Squad’s genre label, The Horror Collective.

