‘Doomsday glacier’ in Antarctica melting due to warm water channels under surface, scientists discover

Scientists studying a giant mass of ice in Antarctica known as the “doomsday glacier” believe they have discovered why it is melting so rapidly and pushing up sea levels.

A team of UK and US researchers have found a series of deep channels beneath the Thwaites Glacier thought to be acting as pathways for warm ocean water to melt the underside of the ice.

Around 80 billion tonnes of ice from the glacier is currently draining out into the Amundsen Sea each year – accounting for around four per cent of the planet’s annual sea-level rise.

The run-away collapse of Thwaites – which is around the size of Great Britain – could lead to an increase in sea levels of around 65cm, and scientists want to find out how quickly this catastrophic scenario might happen.

A series of missions by the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC) – using ship and aircraft – mapped the sea channels underneath the glacier in detail for the first time, and found they were far deeper than previously thought.

View photos Dr Tom Jordan flying over the Thwaites GlacierDr Tom Jordan / British Antarctica Survey More

“I was shocked to fly over the glacier and see all the debris left behind as the ice shelf has collapsed – it was stunning,” said Dr Tom Jordan, an aero-geophysicist from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) who led the airborne survey.

He told The Independent: “You look out the window and you see the broken-up fragments of the former ice shelf. It was breath-taking. It brought home how much how much this natural system has been damaged and is breaking up.”

Dr Jordan is in no doubt carbon emissions from human activity have contributed to the warming of the ocean in Antarctica. “It’s generally accepted that the warming of the ocean is part of what is driving the retreat at Thwaites Glacier,” he said.

“It is part of the changing climatic system, which is an anthropogenic effect. That’s the scientific consensus – that the changes relate to human-caused climate change.”

British and American researchers from ITGC project began collecting data from the glacier and adjoining ice shelves last year. While one team collected airborne data flying over the glacier and ice shelf in a British Antarctic Survey Twin Otter aircraft, the other mapped the sea floor at the ice front from the US Antarctic Program’s icebreaker vessel RV Nathaniel B Palmer.

“For the first time we have a clear view of the pathways along which warm water can reach the underside of the glacier, causing it to melt and contribute to global sea-level rise.”

View photos Channels underneath the glacier deeper than previously thoughtBritish Antarctica Survey More

Story continues