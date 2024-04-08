Doodles Teases 'Dullsville and The Doodleverse' Animation Experience

Since its inception, entertainment company Doodles has focused its efforts on expanding the capability of storytelling. Specifically, the company plans on expanding the field through new immersive experiences, lifestyle products, original content and more. With the help of Pharrell Williams, who serves as Doodles' Chief Brand Officer, the company has now announced its upcoming animation experience, Dullsville and The Doodleverse.

Directed by Burnt Toast, the new special was produced by Doodles' interval creative studio, Golden Wolf and features music by Pharrell William. With Dullsville and The Doodleverse, the company intends to bring its focus on immersive storytelling to a new cinematic format. Additionally, the experience is set to be accompanied by three Doodles Records music videos with tracks from Lil Wayne and Coi Leray.

Although few details are available about the animation experience, it is also set to include a range of other featured artists and collaborations. The released poster offers a slight glimpse into what's to come showcasing a gray, decrepit and decaying world and a glowing portal that opens to a world full of light, life and color.

Stay tuned for more information about Doodles' new animation experience, Dullsville and The Doodleverse, which is set to debut this summer.