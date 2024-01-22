The Doobie Brothers promise 'a show to remember' for 2024 tour: How to get tickets
The Doobie Brothers are their own version of a long train runnin’ with another round of concert dates set for 2024.
The band – Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee – will visit 38 cities on a U.S. tour that begins June 15 in Seattle and wraps Aug. 30 in Salt Lake City. Joining the Doobies on specific dates are Robert Cray or Steve Winwood.
Tickets for the outing go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.
“We’ll be playing all the iconic songs that we know you want to hear, as well a few new tunes, and deep cuts that will make this a show to remember,” Simmons shared exclusively with USA TODAY. “We’re excited to have Robert Cray and Steve Winwood join us on tour and can hardly wait to rock out Doobie style!”
More: Songwriters Hall of Fame to induct Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play cities including Dallas; Houston; Atlanta; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida, as they traverse the country this summer.
The band’s 50th anniversary tour, which welcomed McDonald back to the fold for the first time in more than 25 years, began in 2021 and tacked on several extensions through last year. The show featured a trove of radio hits ("Minute By Minute," "What a Fool Believes"), album cuts ("South City Midnight Lady," "Here to Love You") and some tracks from 2021's "Liberté," their first album of new material since 2014.
In addition to their live output, The Doobie Brothers recently released the song “Lahaina,” featuring Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Proceeds from the writing of the song will go to the fundraising efforts on behalf of the People's Fund of Maui, according to the band.
The Doobie Brothers tour dates 2024
Saturday, June 15, 2024**
Seattle
White River Amphitheater
Sunday, June 16, 2024**
Ridgefield, Washington
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 18, 2024**
Bend, Oregon
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thursday, June 20, 2024**
Wheatland, California
Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 22, 2024**
Concord, California
Concord Pavilion
Sunday, June 23, 2024**
Los Angeles
The Kia Forum
Tuesday, June 25, 2024**
San Diego
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 26, 2024**
Phoenix
Footprint Center
Saturday, June 29, 2024**
Dallas
Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, June 30, 2024**
Houston
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, July 2, 2024**
Tulsa, Oklahoma
BOK Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2024**
Durant, Oklahoma
Choctaw Casino and Resort
Saturday, July 6, 2024**
Rogers, Arkansas
Walmart AMP
Monday, July 8, 2024**
Jacksonville, Florida
Daily's Place
Wednesday, July 10, 2024**
West Palm Beach, Florida
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 11, 2024**
Tampa, Florida
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 13, 2024**
Atlanta
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 14, 2024**
Knoxville, Tennessee
Thompson Boling Arena
Tuesday, July 30, 2024++
Charlotte, North Carolina
PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, July 31, 2024++
Raleigh, North Carolina
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Saturday, August 3, 2024++
Camden, New Jersey
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, August 4, 2024++
Bristow, Virginia
Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 6, 2024++
Holmdel, New Jersey
PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 7, 2024++
New York
Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 9, 2024++
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10, 2024++
Gilford, New Hampshire
BankNH Pavilion
Monday, August 12, 2024++
Boston
Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 13, 2024++
Saratoga Springs, New York
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thursday, August 15, 2024++
Detroit
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, August 17, 2024++
Noblesville, Indiana
Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024++
Cincinnati
Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, August 20, 2024++
Pittsburgh
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thursday, August 22, 2024++
Cleveland
Blossom Music Center
Saturday, August 24, 2024++
St. Louis
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25, 2024++
Tinley Park, Illinois
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 27, 2024++
Omaha, Nebraska
CHI Health Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024++
Denver
Ball Arena
Friday, August 30, 2024++
Salt Lake City
USANA Amphitheater
**with Robert Cray
++with Steve Winwood
More: Doobie Brothers' founding drummer John Hartman dies at 72
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour: See the dates and how to get tickets