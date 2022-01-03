Donte DiVincenzo out for several weeks

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo rolled his surgically repaired ankle during warmups on Jan. 1, but the foot/ankle are strong. The belief is he will back in a few weeks.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo rolled his surgically repaired ankle during warmups on Jan. 1, but the foot/ankle are strong. The belief is he will back in a few weeks. – 5:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks’ first injury report for Monday’s game against the Pistons:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Semi Ojeleye – OUT (health and safety protocols)

Donte DiVincenzo – OUT (left ankle sprain)

Brook Lopez – OUT (back surgery)

Khris Middleton – Questionable (personal reasons) – 7:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer confirmed after the game that Donte DiVincenzo “twisted his ankle in warmups” and that is why he missed tonight’s game against the Pelicans.

I’ve been told the @BallySportWI broadcast had the video of DiVincenzo rolling his left ankle. – 9:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Donte DiVincenzo a late add to the #Bucks injury report – he’s inactive tonight with a left ankle sprain. – 6:24 PM

Shams Charania: Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut on Christmas Day vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. DiVincenzo was set to return Dec. 15 from June ankle surgery before entering protocols. Now, he’s back. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 25, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to make his season debut on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell The Athletic. DiVincenzo, who has been practicing with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd in preparation for his comeback, will return to the lineup after undergoing ankle surgery in June. DiVincenzo played a key role on the Bucks prior to tearing a ligament in his ankle in the first round of the playoffs, improving on both ends of the floor and contributing to the team’s culture. -via The Athletic / December 11, 2021

Donte DiVincenzo: 😁 -via Twitter @Divincenzo / December 11, 2021